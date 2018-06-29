Rugby Legends To Play In Team Match Play Event

Some of the greatest rugby players ever will play in a team golf match play event at the Buckinghamshire in July

Rugby Legends To Play In Televised Team Match Play Event

From 27 to 29 July, some of the world’s greatest-ever rugby players will tee off in a team match-play golf event that will see the northern hemisphere take on the southern hemisphere in the Icons of Rugby Golf Tournament.

Held at the Buckinghamshire Golf Club, there will be 24 players attending with an astonishing 13 World Cup winners medals between them. There will be ten British & Irish Lions involved and the total of international caps won by the players involved will be 1,860.

The Teams

The northern hemisphere line-up will include Grand Slam winner Johnny Sexton along with other Irish legends Brian O’Driscoll, Paul O’Connell and Keith Wood.

From Wales, Sir Gareth Edwards, Jonathan Davies and Tom Shanklin will be competing, as will world-class full-back Stuart Hogg of Scotland.

Finally, from England, Jeremy Guscott and 2003 World Cup winners Lawrence Dallaglio, Mike Tindall and coach Sir Clive Woodward will all look to prove northern supremacy once more.

The southern hemisphere team includes former All Blacks Zinzan Brooke, Grant Fox, Andrew Mehrtens and Christian Cullen, while 2007 World Cup winners Bryan Habana, John Smit, Fourie Du Preez, Victor Matfield and coach Jake White will be representing the Springboks.

And George Smith, Matthew Burke and Tim Horan will be the Australians competing.

Format

They will all feature in a Friday Pro-am, followed by paired match-play contests over nine holes on Saturday and Sunday, concluding with singles matches on Sunday afternoon to decide the winning team.

Additionally, there will be a live streamed Hole-In-One $1m prize shootout called the One Million Swing. This will feature all the competitors, and selected local club rugby fans and spectators at the end of the tournament.

Tom Brookes, the founder of the Icons Series Concept, said: “There are lots of other special features for spectators to enjoy at the event that’s designed to be inclusive for both rugby and golf fans, with adults gaining entry for just £20 and anyone under the age of 18 for free each day.

“More than 70% of spectators at previous Icons Series events have been new to golf events and with the strong teams of rugby icons we anticipate another great turnout of golfing newcomers.”

Brookes organised an Icons of Football event last year that saw Pep Guardiola and Ryan Giggs compete. In past events sports stars like Fred Couples, Lee Westwood and Luis Figo have competed.

For more information about the event please visit http://icons-series.com/

