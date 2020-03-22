Plenty of names from the game are paying homage to the mothers out there!

Rugby stars celebrate Mother’s Day

It may be a time of self-isolation, social distancing and quarantine; a time when we cannot visit loved ones while we all deal with the fallout of the spread of Covid-19. But that doesn’t mean that on Mother’s Day, star names from the game of rugby are not celebrting mothers and partners.

This is what social media should be for in tough times like these.

The above video of Maro Itoje doing a cooking session with his mother is the first prime example of top Mother’s Day content.

Of course club sides and international teams have gotten in on the act too.

Glasgow Warriors wing DTH van der Merwe had thanks for his wife and several generations.

Dev Toner had this to say about a particular superhero.

Hello to the Leinster mums!

This is one of a few posts from Scott Baldwin.

This is from Sarries (and look who makes another appearance!).

Chris Robshaw posted this:

A message for the Munster mams.

Amy Wilson Hardy posted this blast from the past.

Jamie Heaslip had this heartfelt moment.

Sul y Mamau Hapus!

And then, at the end of it all, there’s this wee gem below…

Happy Mother’s Day, everyone!

No doubt there will be plenty of other great Mother’s Day moments out there. And of course there is lots more going on beside.

