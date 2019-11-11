Rugby World’s Christmas gift guide

Best presents for rugby fans this year
In the most wonderful time of the year, buying presents can sometimes prove to be a nightmare and it can be tough to be original when buying for that person who loves rugby.
Picking out good Christmas for a rugby fan can be an arduous task, with so much on offer.
Rugby World Cup 2019 – Official review DVD
Pre-order for £10 (release date November 25)
Banners in Japanese streets coming down and SA’s victory tour is drawing to an end but you can still relive all of the RWC
England Christmas Stocking
£8.00
Japan Rugby Shirt
£80.00 £44.99
Celebrate the real heroes of the 2019 World Cup.
England Rugby calendar
£9.99 £7.49 with code ENGRUGBYCAL
Make sure you don’t book a children’s birthday party for the same weekend as an important match!
Rugby World sub
From £19.49 PLUS a £5 M&S voucher for yourself
Give the gift that keeps on giving with an annual magazine subscription. It offers an all-round comprehensive package of rugby action, timely results and fixtures along with images that capture the excitement and passion that define this high-impact sport.
England Nylon Strap Watch
£45.00 £27.00
Know someone who is always late to training?
Wooden Spoon Christmas jumper
If you’re going to wear a Christmas jumper this year why not Wooden Spoon’s Christmas jumper and support the children’s charity of rugby.
Rugby Ball cufflinks
& FREE delivery
Stylish silver rugby ball cufflinks, these are clearly a must-have for any rugby fan. Arrives in in a gift box with a plaque that can be engraved – an absolute bargain.
England 3 Piece Christmas Gift Set
£25.00
For someone who has a recent arrival. Get them on the rugby bus early.
Open Side: The Official Autobiography
£20.00 £12.85
A powerful new book by Sam Warburton, the former Wales and Lions captain, lifts the lid on the physical and mental strains that led him to quit playing rugby at just 29
