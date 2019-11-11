Rugby World’s Christmas gift guide

Best presents for rugby fans this year

In the most wonderful time of the year, buying presents can sometimes prove to be a nightmare and it can be tough to be original when buying for that person who loves rugby.

Picking out good Christmas for a rugby fan can be an arduous task, with so much on offer.

Rugby World Cup 2019 – Official review DVD

Pre-order for £10 (release date November 25)

Banners in Japanese streets coming down and SA’s victory tour is drawing to an end but you can still relive all of the RWC

£8.00

You need something to hang above the fire!

£80.00 £44.99

Celebrate the real heroes of the 2019 World Cup.

£9.99 £7.49 with code ENGRUGBYCAL

Make sure you don’t book a children’s birthday party for the same weekend as an important match!

From £19.49 PLUS a £5 M&S voucher for yourself

Give the gift that keeps on giving with an annual magazine subscription. It offers an all-round comprehensive package of rugby action, timely results and fixtures along with images that capture the excitement and passion that define this high-impact sport.

£45.00 £27.00

Know someone who is always late to training?

£19.99

If you’re going to wear a Christmas jumper this year why not Wooden Spoon’s Christmas jumper and support the children’s charity of rugby.

£14.99 & FREE delivery

Stylish silver rugby ball cufflinks, these are clearly a must-have for any rugby fan. Arrives in in a gift box with a plaque that can be engraved – an absolute bargain.

£25.00

For someone who has a recent arrival. Get them on the rugby bus early.

£20.00 £12.85

A powerful new book by Sam Warburton, the former Wales and Lions captain, lifts the lid on the physical and mental strains that led him to quit playing rugby at just 29

Don’t forget to follow Rugby World on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news from the the world of rugby.