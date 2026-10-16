Samoa, runners-up in the last Rugby League World Cup, get their campaign underway in Sydney.

Watch Samoa v France as the two sides kick of the Rugby League World Cup’s Pool B programme in Sydney.

Samoa have only won one international (against Pacific neighbours Tonga) since losing the Rugby World Cup 2021 final to Australia in November 2022, but that doesn’t tell the whole story. All their other games in the interim have come against Australia, New Zealand and England – the only teams above them in the current world rankings – so they’ll be strong favourites heading into their opening match of this year’s tournament.

With many of their players earning a living in the NRL, Sydney’s CommBank Stadium (home of the Parramatta Eels and their co-captain, Junior Paulo) will also feel familiar.

France earned their place in this year’s tournament after beating Ukraine and Wales in the European qualifiers, and will be looking to improve on their performance at the last World Cup, when they failed to make it out of their pool. That may prove difficult, however, with England next on their fixture list.

Unsurprisingly their squad is dominated by players from France-based Super League teams Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique, but there are also players from Hull FC, Hull Kingston Rovers, Huddersfield Giants and South Sydney Rabbitohs among their ranks.

Read on to find out everything you need to know to watch Samoa v France online, on TV and from anywhere – including an option to watch for free in Australia. Scroll down to the end of the article for the team line-ups.

How to watch Samoa v France for FREE

Rugby league fans in Australia can watch Samoa v France – along with every other match of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup – for free on Seven and its 7plus streaming service. You just need to create a free account with your email address to get started.

The good news for Aussies travelling overseas right now is that you can still access your usual free 7plus service by using a VPN to avoid geo-blocking restrictions that might otherwise get in the way. Find out more below.

Live stream Samoa v France from anywhere

Away from home? Fear not. A VPN bypasses geo-blocking by changing your IP address, allowing you to stream matches as if you were sitting in your own front room. The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its low price and unrivalled ability to unblock streaming services.

Other places to watch Samoa v France

United Kingdom: You’ll want to head to Premier Sports to watch Samoa v France live streams in the UK. You can follow the action online, or through your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player or Virgin Media. Costs are £18.99 a month on a rolling basis, £13.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £130 a year (that works out at less than £11 per month) if you pay up front.

You’ll want to head to Premier Sports to watch Samoa v France live streams in the UK. You can follow the action online, or through your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player or Virgin Media. Costs are £18.99 a month on a rolling basis, £13.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £130 a year (that works out at less than £11 per month) if you pay up front. Ireland: Premier Sports is also the place to go to watch Samoa v France in Ireland. If you already have Sky Sports you can add the service to your subscription as part of the Sports Extra pack. It’ll cost you €10 per month for the first six months, before rising to €25 per month for the next six months.

Premier Sports is also the place to go to watch Samoa v France in Ireland. If you already have Sky Sports you can add the service to your subscription as part of the Sports Extra pack. It’ll cost you €10 per month for the first six months, before rising to €25 per month for the next six months. United States: Samoa v France live streams are available on Premier Sports in the US. You can get access to all 53 games of the Rugby League World Cup with a RLWC26 Pass, which costs $25.

Samoa v France live streams are available on Premier Sports in the US. You can get access to all 53 games of the Rugby League World Cup with a RLWC26 Pass, which costs $25. New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ is the destination to live stream Samoa v France in New Zealand. Subscriptions will set you back $59.99 per month or $549.99 per year, though day passes are available for $29.99 if you only want to tune into specific games.

Sky Sport NZ is the destination to live stream Samoa v France in New Zealand. Subscriptions will set you back $59.99 per month or $549.99 per year, though day passes are available for $29.99 if you only want to tune into specific games. Rest of the world: Premier Sports holds the Rugby League World Cup 2026 rights in over 120 countries around the world – including France – so there’s a good chance you’ll be able to watch Samoa v France live streams there. Prices, of course, vary by region.

Samoa v France line-ups and officials

Samoa

1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

2. Brian To’o

3. Izack Tago

4. Stephen Crichton

5. Deine Mariner

6. Chanel Harris-Tavita

7. Jarome Luai (co-captain)

8. Francis Molo

9. Benaiah Ioelu

10. Junior Paulo (co-captain)

11. Connelly Lemuelu

12. Jermaine McEwen

13. Francis Manuleleua

Interchange:

14. Jazz Tevaga

15. Spencer Leniu

16. Shawn Blore

17. Sualauvi Fa’alogo

18. Ata Mariota

19. Clayton Faulalo

France

1. Arthur Mourgue

2. Benjamin Laguerre

3. Latrell Siegwalt

4. Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet

5. Leo Darrelatour

6. Cesar Rouge

7. Theo Fages

8. Romain Navarrete

9. Benjamin Garcia (captain)

10. Lambert Belmas

11. Arthur Romano

12. Mathieu Jussaume

13. Julian Bousquet

Interchange:

14. Amir Bourouh

15. Tiaki Chan

16. Jordan Dezaria

17. Mathieu Cozza

18. Thomas Lacans

19. Louis Grossemy

Officials

Referee: Ashley Klein

Touch judges: Kieren Irons, Daniel Luttringer

Senior review official: Chris Butler

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.