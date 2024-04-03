Saracens sign fly-half to replace Owen Farrell in Premiership next season

Fergus Burke will join from the Crusaders

Saracens have signed fly-half Fergus Burke from the Crusaders ahead of the 2024-25 Premiership season.

Burke, who is England qualified, has been brought in as a replacement for Owen Farrell. Farrell is leaving Saracens at the end of the season to join Racing 92.

Burke, 24, has made 33 appearances for the Crusaders and has won the Super Rugby title with the team. He has played for New Zealand U20s but has not yet been capped internationally for a senior side.

“I’m excited and grateful to be joining such a prestigious club,” Burke said. “I am looking forward to coming over and meeting everyone at the club and all of the Saracens supporters.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall added: “Fergus is a very exciting addition to our squad and the Gallagher Premiership. His playing ability and potential is obvious and we have been hugely impressed by his ambition and desire to take his game to the next level.

“At 24, Fergus joins a group of players who we believe can take the club forward in the years to come.”

Before Burke’s arrival, Saracens will target sending off Farrell with some silverware. The London club and defending champions are currently third in the Premiership table with eight wins from 14 games. There are four rounds of the regular season to go. The top four teams will then compete in semi-finals and then a final.

Farrell, 32, has won six Premiership titles with Saracens so far. He decided to leave the club and head to France after announcing he would take a break from international duty with England.

The star has not confirmed if he will play for England again.

