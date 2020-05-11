The domestic competition in New Zealand will begin in June.

Schedule For Super Rugby Aotearoa Announced

After Super Rugby was postponed earlier this year it hadn’t been clear when rugby would return around the world.

The Coronavirus has taken a sledgehammer to most sport however there is now a reason to be cheerful as there will be a domestic Super Rugby competition taking place in New Zealand, which will start in June.

The news follows the Government’s announcement on Thursday that professional rugby and netball could resume at alert level 2.

The domestic competition will see each of the five NZ Super Rugby teams play each other in home and away fixtures over 10 weeks.

Matches will be played in closed stadiums until the government advises on the best approach to manage mass gatherings.

NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said; “The thought of five world-class Kiwi teams battling it out in 20 matches over 10 weeks should put a smile back on the faces of many people. I know our players are excited and I’m sure rugby fans will be as well.”

“Medical and operational staff across NZR, the Players’ Association and the clubs have been working together to ensure we have detailed plans in place to protect the health and safety of everyone involved,” he said.

Sky CEO Martin Stewart welcomed the news Super Rugby Aotearoa would soon be underway.

“This is superb news for sport fans, our partners New Zealand Rugby and SANZAAR, our team at Sky, and the players themselves. We look forward to working together to produce and deliver these exciting matches for New Zealanders and our global audience.”

To go along with this the Mitre 10 Cup will begin in September later this year too.

Super Rugby Aotearoa Schedule

*All kick off times are in New Zealand time

Round One:

13 June – Highlanders v Chiefs at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin at 5.05pm

14 June – Blues v Hurricanes in Auckland (venue TBC) at 3.05pm

Round Two:

20 June – Chiefs v Blues at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton at 5.05pm

21 June – Hurricanes v Crusaders at Sky Stadium, Wellington at 3.05pm

Round Three:

27 June – Blues v Highlanders in Auckland (venue TBC) at 5.05pm

28 June – Crusaders v Chiefs in Christchurch (venue TBC) at 3.05pm

Round Four:

4 July – Highlanders v Crusaders at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin at 5.05pm

5 July – Chiefs v Hurricanes at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton at 3.05pm

Round Five:

11 July – Crusaders v Blues in Christchurch (venue TBC) at 5.05pm

12 July – Hurricanes v Highlanders at Sky Stadium, Wellington at 3.05pm

Round Six:

18 July – Hurricanes v Blues at Sky Stadium, Wellington at 5.05pm

19 July – Chiefs v Highlanders at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton at 3.05pm

Round Seven:

25 July – Crusaders v Hurricanes in Christchurch (venue TBC) at 5.05pm

26 July – Blues v Chiefs in Auckland (venue TBC) at 3.05pm

Round Eight:

1 August – Chiefs v Crusaders at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton at 5.05pm

2 August – Highlanders v Blues at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin at 3.05pm

Round Nine:

8 August – Hurricanes v Chiefs at Sky Stadium, Wellington at 5.05pm

9 August – Crusaders v Highlanders in Christchurch (venue TBC) at 3.05pm

Round Ten:

15 August – Highlanders v Hurricanes at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin at 5.05pm

16 August – Blues v Crusaders in Auckland (venue TBC) at 3.05pm

