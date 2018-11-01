Check out our preview of Scotland's match-up with Wales in the Doddie Weir Cup
Scotland v Wales Autumn Internationals Preview
The last time these two nations played it was a one-sided affair. During the very first match of the 2018 Six Nations in Cardiff, Wales comprehensively beat the Scots by 34 points to 7 – and Scotland’s seven points only came in the 79th minute.
Additionally, of the two nations Wales have had the better form of late as they managed to secure three victories during their summer tour, beating South Africa once and Argentina twice. Scotland, on the other hand, hammered both Canada and Argentina, but also lost to the United States.
Given that both sides always bring intensity and will be looking to kick off their autumn campaigns with victories, this match-up is sure to be a close affair in what will be the inaugural Doddie Weir Cup.
Put together to honour the former Scotland and Lions international, the match is taking place to help raise money to combat Motor Neurone Disease, from which Weir suffers. Both the Scottish and Welsh unions will make direct donations to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.
Wales Autumn Internationals Squad
Scotland Autumn Internationals Squad
How To Watch The 2018 Autumn Internationals
Scotland and Wales are both missing some key players due to the fact this match takes place outside of the international window. For example in Scotland’s ranks, Greig Laidlaw, Finn Russell and Sean Maitland are unavailable while Wales are missing the likes of Dan Biggar and Liam Williams. To add to that, Stuart Hogg and Taulupe Faletau are both injured.
What are the line-ups?
Scotland: Blair Kinghorn; Tommy Seymour, Huw Jones, Alex Dunbar, Lee Jones; Adam Hastings, Ali Price; Allan Dell, Stuart McInally (captain), WP Nel, Ben Toolis, Jonny Gray, Jamie Ritchie, Hamish Watson, Ryan Wilson.
Replacements: Fraser Brown, Alex Allan, Simon Berghan, Grant Gilchrist, Matt Fagerson, George Horne, Pete Horne, Darcy Graham.
Wales: Leigh Halfpenny, George North, Jonathan Davies, Hadleigh Parkes, Luke Morgan, Gareth Anscombe, Gareth Davies, Nicky Smith, Ken Owens, Dillon Lewis, Cory Hill, Alun Wyn Jones , Dan Lydiate, Justin Tipuric, Ross Moriarty
Replacements: Elliot Dee, Rob Evans, Leon Brown, Adam Beard, Aaron Wainwright , Tomos Williams, Jarrod Evans, Steff Evans
When does it kick off and is it on TV?
Sat 3 Nov Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium, 2.45pm. Referee: Mathieu Raynal
This match will be televised on the BBC.
Upcoming Matches
Scotland
- Sat 10 Nov Scotland v Fiji, BT Murrayfield, 2.30pm. Referee: Andrew Brace
- Sat 17 Nov Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield, 5.20pm. Referee: Romain Poite
- Sat 24 Nov Scotland v Argentina, BT Murrayfield, 2.30pm. Referee: Paul Williams
Wales
- Sat 10 Nov Wales v Australia, Principality Stadium, 5.20pm. Referee: Ben O’Keeffe
- Sat 17 Nov Wales v Tonga, Principality Stadiu, 2.30pm. Referee: Nic Berry
- Sat 24 Nov Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium, 5.20pm. Referee: Luke Pearce
