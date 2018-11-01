Check out our preview of Scotland's match-up with Wales in the Doddie Weir Cup

Scotland v Wales Autumn Internationals Preview

The last time these two nations played it was a one-sided affair. During the very first match of the 2018 Six Nations in Cardiff, Wales comprehensively beat the Scots by 34 points to 7 – and Scotland’s seven points only came in the 79th minute.

Additionally, of the two nations Wales have had the better form of late as they managed to secure three victories during their summer tour, beating South Africa once and Argentina twice. Scotland, on the other hand, hammered both Canada and Argentina, but also lost to the United States.

Given that both sides always bring intensity and will be looking to kick off their autumn campaigns with victories, this match-up is sure to be a close affair in what will be the inaugural Doddie Weir Cup.

Put together to honour the former Scotland and Lions international, the match is taking place to help raise money to combat Motor Neurone Disease, from which Weir suffers. Both the Scottish and Welsh unions will make direct donations to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

