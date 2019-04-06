Yes you read that right. The Frenchman was unleashed to perform in front of the South Stand.

Sebastien Chabal performs at Hong Kong Sevens while dressed as a caveman

File this one under ‘surreal’. Former France No 8 Sebastien Chabal was not only at Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2019, but he was performing there for the crowd too.

While dressed as a caveman, Chabal – who has 62 Test caps and last played for Les Bleus in 2011 – performed I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) by The Proclaimers, in front of the famously raucous South Stand. Beside him there were, of course, three other, moustache-sporting cavemen dancing around, standing on each others’ shoulders, playing guitar and generally enjoying the atmosphere in Hong Kong.

As sevens commentator Sean Maloney was moved by the artistic display to say: “What more could you want on a Friday morning? I’ve never seen anything like this on a rugby field. This is the best. I’ve seen it all.”

Chabal is in Hong Kong fronting an advertising campaign for Marriott Bonvoy, who are a sponsor for this leg of the Sevens World Series.

The ex-Sale Sharks, Racing 92 and France back-rower was known for his physical presence throughout his career. This ferocity, twinned with his trademark long locks, beard and size led to him being nicknamed by fans as l’Homme des Cavernes— the Caveman.

Chabal was not the only performer at the Hong Kong sevens.

US singer Gwen Stefani performed a special show at the city’s Central Harbourfront for the sevens. And during the days, between the rugby action there was lots more going on.

There were the customary dragon displays and sing-alongs – it wouldn’t be the Hong Kong Sevens without Sweet Caroline. There were pipe band performances, cheerleaders and a special photo with Shane Williams, David Campese Bryan Habana and Daisuke Ohata (the four top try-scorers in Test rugby history).

Nothing comes close to the Caveman belting out “sha-la-la-la!” over and over, though.

