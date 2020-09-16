The Bristol flyer topped the poll for Aussie league

Semi Radradra voted best Fijian wing from the modern NRL era

Bristol Bears breakaway back Semi Radradra has topped a poll of NRL fans as their favourite ever Fijian winger. After 19,000 votes were counted in NRL.com’s poll, former Parramatta Eels star Radradra came out on top.

In his time playing top-end rugby league in Australia, Radradra scored 82 tries in 94 matches. A deadly try-scoring record.

Jarryd Hayne – another former Parramatta star who would also have a run with the Fiji sevens team (as he tried to make the Olympic squad back in 2016) – finished second in the poll. He garnered 26% of the vote.

According to the league, “NRL.com recently launched the search for the Simply The Best players from 1990 to now to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the iconic Tina Turner promotional campaign, which was again featured in this year’s advertisement for the Telstra Premiership, and is calling on the fans to have their say on a range of topics on the modern era.

“In keeping with the Simply The Best theme of previous top tens, this list includes Fijian wingers who have strutted their stuff between 1990 and 2020.”

And there are other recognisable faces on the list for union fans.

Wallabies weapon Marika Koroibete is in the mix for his exploits in the NRL and notably with the Melbourne Storm. He shone there before crossing codes and joining the Rebels.

And what about Lote Tuqiri? We know him best for his Wallabies exploits, but as the NRL said on their site of his league stand-outs: “Tuqiri played four Tests for Fiji, nine for Australia and six Origin matches for Queensland across his two stints in rugby league, first as an explosive winger for the Broncos from 1999-2002 and then as an elder statesman with the Wests Tigers and South Sydney from 2010-2014.”

