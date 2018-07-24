Sevens World Cup: Some Of The Tournament Highlights

With the dust settling on the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco, and New Zealand women and New Zealand men both leaving with the silverware, we can finally put the rugby season to bed… for now. However, there was plenty to marvel at over the World Cup weekend and here are some of the highlights that blew fans away.

As the World Cup event in North America, there was plenty to marvel at – no less the setting on the USA’s west coast or the fans who came out in big numbers to celebrate. Yet it was the on-field action that kept delivering.

Like the below try for England men, scored during sudden death extra time against the hosts.

Now that is a calm head from skipper Tom Mitchell. His side did well to make it to the final against New Zealand on Sunday, but came unstuck at 33-12 to the men in black.

There were wonder tries all weekend though. Like this Canadian effort from Brittany Benn.

And what about this full-field number from Jamie Farndale? This wasn’t his only heroics at the event. In Scotland’s first game, he scored the winner against Kenya – the Scots came from 26-0 down to win 31-26 – showing incredible composure.

Many locals will have been watching any form of rugby for the first time, and so this haka from the victorious Black Ferns will have been a special moment for them.

They blew France women away 29-0, with player of the final Michaela Blyde scoring a hat-trick – though she did say immediately after the match: “If I’m gonna be honest I didn’t realise that I did (score a hat-trick) I was that tired and fatigued! But to be able to do that in a Rugby World Cup final is incredible, unforgettable.”

There was a nice moment for Anne-Cecile Ciofani from France, though, as she was named the Tudor Watch breakthrough player of the tournament.

Harry Glover of England won the equivalent award after the men’s final.

France’s Head Coach David Courteix was awarded the Capgemini Women’s Coach of the Tournament, while Scotsman Clark Laidlaw won the same award for the men’s side. Remember, New Zealand men and women (including Ruby Tui below) are also the reigning Commonwealth champions.

Some decided to celebrate in… different style. Like Kurt Baker here.

Back back with the rugby, there were some genuinely surprising moments.

And some lovely endings for programmes that have slogged through a tough season.

How many newbies will have seen tries like this and thought: “yep, I’m hooked”?

As you can see here, plenty of fans made the most of the action. Well done all who showed up!

