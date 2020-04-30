We want you to share some of your rugby skills with us on social media

Show us your rugby trick shots!

We got a brilliant message recently from Oscar Herbert, where the budding rugby star took on a number of kicking challenges. So we thought we would share it with you all.

In a time when so many of us are stuck at home and cannot meet up with mates, it’s great to know that you can still find entertainment through rugby. And what about the skills? So we thought we would ask everyone if they had an impressive trick shot or skill, just like Oscar.

And Oscar’s trcik got some attention for sure. Check out this tweet from former England cricketer Graeme Swann…

And then we got a few other entries on Twitter… remember there’s plenty of time to show us what you can do, too.

Check out Monty, James and the kids from Felinfoel RFC.

We also had a few entries in from Instagram. The skills keep coming…

First is Ioan Jones, 14, back-heeling into a basketball hoop.

Then there’s Mason Thomas, 8, sending a kick into the bin.

And from Facebook, check out Arlo Knight, 3. That fox didn’t know what hit them! Amazing.

Do you think you or your kids could do any better? Hit us up on our social channels!

We would love to see any videos you are keen to share with us.

