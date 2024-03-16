Social media reacts to emotional final cap for George North

George North won his 121st cap against Italy on the final day of the 2024 Six Nations.

An emotional George North took to the field in Welsh red for the final time today, as social media tributes poured in for the centre.

North has been an ever-present for Wales since making his debut in 2010, but he is a player loved by fans across the world.

Read more: How to watch the Six Nations Super Saturday wherever you are

As the veteran lined up to sing the anthem, the significance of the moment clearly got to him as his eyes welled with tears, endearing him even further to the rugby public.

Official channels shared the video far and wide, with BBC Sport posting on X to say there was not a dry eye in the house.

Welsh rugby spaces were full of emotion too, as fans posted to say ‘diolch’ (thank you) or to offer the tearful North a ‘cwtch’ (hug).

North has represented his country since the age of 18 and scored twice on his debut against South Africa.

The winger turned centre has also won an astonishing four Six Nations championships, including two Grand Slams.

Not only that, North was part of the winning 2013 Lions tour to Australia, providing fans with memorable moments such as carrying Israel Folau back in a huge carry.

However, today he has found himself in a very different position as Wales battled to try and avoid a first wooden spoon since 2003.

Rugby Youtuber Squidge Rugby took to X to comedically point out that this would be a fitting send off for North.

Things got worse as Wales went 11-0 down at half-time against Italy and some fans took to social media to express their disappointment in North’s send off.

Despite the lacklustre performance from his side, George North has been an incredible servant of the game and will be remembered as such, but fans of rugby, not just Wales, would have loved to see a better send off.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.