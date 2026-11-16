The Rugby World Top 50 Men’s Rugby Players in the World: the definitive list of rugby’s 50 best players right now

Join us for the Rugby World Top 50 as we countdown to reveal who is our player of the year for 2026...

Malcolm Marx? Ardie Savea? Antoine Dupont? Ranking the best rugby players in the world may seem a thankless task but somebody has got to do it and who better than Rugby World, the biggest rugby magazine in the world!

Introducing the Rugby World Top 50, you definitive countdown of the 50 best men’s rugby players in the world culminating with our Player of the Year 2026.

Contributed to by the world’s best rugby journalists, Rugby World has crafted our Top 50 based upon the impact these individuals have on a weekly basis for club and country.

Join us as we countdown and reveal who tops the list for 2026.

See below for the full list, revealed each day…

The Rugby World Top 50 Men’s Players list in full

The Rugby World Top 50 will commence over a week-long countdown with our Player of the Year 2026 being revealed on Tuesday 24 November.

Rugby World Top 50: 50-41

Rugby World Top 50: 40-31

Rugby World Top 50: 30-21

Rugby World Top 50: 20-11

Rugby World Top 50: 10-6

Rugby World Top 50: 5-4

Rugby World Top 50: 3-2

Rugby World Top 50: 1

Rugby World Player of the Year

Between 1970 and 1992, Rugby World magazine held the honour of crowing the Rugby Player of the Year award to best players on the planet.

Previous winners included the likes of Sir Gareth Edwards, Barry John and Will Carling. Below is a full list of the winners:

1970 – Ken Goodall

1971 – Barry John

1972 – Barry John

1973 – David Duckham

1974 – Mike Gibson

1975 – Mervyn Davies

1976 – Sir Gareth Edwards

1977 – Phil Bennett

1978 – Sir Gareth Edwards

1979 – Tony Ward

1980 – Bill Beaumont

1981 – Huw Davies

1982 – Ollie Campbell

1983 – Terry Holmes

1984 – David Leslie

1985 – Ciaran Fitzgerald

1986 – Jonathan Davies

1987 – No award

1988 – Jonathan Davies

1989 – Andy Robinson

1990 – Brian Moore

1991 – Dean Richards

1992 – Will Carling/David Campese

Rugby World Top 50 special issue

The Rugby World Top 50 Men’s Players in the World is part of a special Rugby World issue.

See our countdown in full alongside exclusive interviews with Tommaso Menoncello, Ollie Chessum, Will Jordan, Santi Carreras, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jack Willis.

You can get your issue, which also comes with also comes with a FREE 2027 World Cup-themed calendar, from Amazon at the link below.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.