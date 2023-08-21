The Bunker has been used in the Summer Series and has upgraded several cards

The TMO bunker (Foul Play Review Official) and shot clock will be in use during the 2023 Rugby World Cup, World Rugby have announced.

The TMO bunker allows officials to review an incident for eight minutes after a player has been given a yellow card. They then have the power to upgrade the card to a red if the incident warrants it. The Bunker has been used in the World Cup warm-up games and has seen players, like England captain Owen Farrell, upgraded to a red.

The governing body used the warm-ups, as well as World Rugby U20 Championship, the Rugby Championship and Super Rugby Pacific, as trials. After their success, World Rugby have green lit it’s use at this autumn’s tournament.

A visible shot clock will also be introduced in stadia which is “aimed at supporting match officials in their decision-making, promoting ball-in-flow and enhancing fan experience”.

TMO bunker: What have World Rugby said?

World Rugby Director of Rugby Phil Davies said: “Rugby World Cup is the pinnacle event in men’s test rugby, a global showcase and an inspiration to millions.

“The advancement of technology is bringing fans closer to the sport than ever before and helping us create a better, safer spectacle. The Foul Play Review Official process, combined with the Law Application Guidelines, will aid the flow of the game, delivering a better experience, while also supporting match officials reach the right outcomes as quickly as possible.

“I would like to thank all our match officials, the teams and everyone involved in the organisation of tournaments and matches for embracing our vision and getting behind the innovations. Having witnessed the amount of hard work and collaboration, we are looking forward to what promises to be a spectacular Rugby World Cup.”

