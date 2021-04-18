Watch: Amazing long-range Stuart Hogg try

You lungs hurt just watching this… This long-range Stuart Hogg try on the 77th minute of the Exeter Chiefs-Wasps game in the Gallagher Premiership was all sorts of impressive. The full-back kicked ahead and chased it down himself, from one end to the other, and touched down to put the icing on an impressive second-half performance from Chiefs.

The Scotland captain had what could be described as a difficult first half, with a charged-down kick leading to a Wasps try. However, the 15 came roaring back in the second.

He finished off one move to settle the nerves, and made one fine break in heavy traffic, right up the middle too, in a move that fizzled out. Howver, his long-range effort was the moment to remember from this clash.

Chiefs scored seven tries for a bonus-point win, bouncing back after last weekend’s European exit as they lost to Leinster. Wasps were ahead at the break, 13-10. But Exeter ran in five second-half tries.

The game was also notable for the return of Jack Nowell, playing for the first time in six months after ligament surgery and hamstring issues.



Exeter head coach Ali Hepher said: “Jack Nowell’s return was a bit of a bonus. We were aiming for next week [against Bristol], but he has been training really well and he has been itching to get out there for months now.”

