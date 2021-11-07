The hooker's brilliant finish in the corner is key to 15-13 victory over Australia

Watch: Ewan Ashman’s try on Scotland debut

Ewan Ashman marked his Test debut with a brilliant finish in the corner as Scotland pipped Australia 15-13 at BT Murrayfield.

The 21-year-old Sale Sharks hooker came on early in the match to replace the injured George Turner and as well as a first cap he notched a first international try.

The score came midway through the second half – and Ashman showed finishing skills a winger would have been proud of.

Scotland had camped in the Australia 22 for a few minutes and were opting for scrums from penalties as they had an advantage at the set-piece (the Wallabies weren’t helped in that area given that Taniela Tupou had been taken off with a head injury and their other tighthead, Allan Alaalatoa, had also gone for an HIA, so James Slipper had to switch across from loosehead).

From one scrum Duhan van der Merwe made ground, then the ball was recycled before Grant Gilchrist got to within a couple of metres of the line. Ali Price then passed to Pierre Schoeman, who found Ashman on the wing.

The front-rower rode the tackle of Izaia Perese and before he was forced into touch he lifted his feet off the ground and managed to ground the ball in the corner. As referee Romain Poite said as the try was checked by the TMO: “He was flying.”

You can watch Ashman’s try on his Scotland debut here…

Hamish Watson had given Scotland the lead in the 22nd minute with a try resulting from a clever lineout move. Jamie Ritchie took the ball in the middle before dropping the ball to Gilchrist at the front and the Wallabies were caught off-guard as Scotland drove to the line, Watson touching down.

Michael Hooper appeared to have got Australia on the board with a try late in the first half but it was ruled out by the TMO due to a dangerous clearout by Alaalatoa on Matt Fagerson in the build-up that earned the prop a spell in the sin-bin.

James O’Connor did slot a penalty to make it 7-3 at half-time and the visitors took the lead soon after the break when Rob Leota hit a great line to cross following a good run from Perese into the Scotland 22.

Then came Ashman’s try before O’Connor and Finn Russell exchanged penalties, with the Scots closing out a two-point win – their third successive victory over the Wallabies.

Australia head to Twickenham to face England next weekend while Scotland host South Africa.

