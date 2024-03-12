Watch hilarious rugby try celebration as player reveals OPPOSITION shirt

This unique try celebration caught plenty of attention

Stormers number eight Hacjivah Dayimani showcased the lighter side of rugby with his unique try celebration in a friendly against Northampton Saints at Franklin’s Gardens on Saturday.

The United Rugby Championship side claimed the spoils with a 45-29 victory on the road but it was Dayimani who grabbed the headlines in the aftermath.

After the Saints fumbled possession chasing the game in the second half, the Stormers launched a blistering counter-attack.

With acres of space in the backfield, the ball was kicked forward and Dayimani showed why he is putting himself in contention for a call-up to the South Africa team.

The back-rower left Ewan Baker in his wake to gather just outside the 22 for the simplest of run-ins.

And after extending his side’s advantage, the South African jumped the advertising board and whipped off his shirt to reveal a Saints jersey underneath.

The gesture was widely appreciated by the home fans, who cheered and laughed with the 26-year-old despite the disappointment of watching the Saints concede for the sixth time.

“He’s into the stands, shirt off… he’s revealed a Saints shirt, which is one of the strangest celebrations I’ve seen,” the bemused commentator said. “He’s taken his Stormers shirt off to reveal what looks like the Saints shirt from a couple of years ago.

“Interesting celebration there.”

The hilarity of the moment was certainly appreciated on social media, while calls for him to be included in the next Springboks squad increased.

The Stormers are next in action against Edinburgh in the URC on March 23, while Northampton face Bristol Bears in the Gallagher Premiership on March 22.

