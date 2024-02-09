Watch Prince Harry joke about NFL stealing rugby ahead of Super Bowl

The former RFU patron highlighted the differences between the sports

Prince Harry did not let rugby fans down when presenting the NFL Honors on Thurday night.

At the annual awards event, which is typically held on the Thursday before the Super Bowl, the Duke of Sussex ripped into American Football supporters by claiming they “stole rugby from us” and “made it your own”.

Read more: How to watch the Six Nations

Watch Prince Harry joke about NFL and rugby

The former RFU patron, whose role went to the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, in 2022 amid Harry’s well-publicised move to the US and change in status from a working royal, continued his speech by jesting about the differing rules those across the pond decided to implement into their own oval-shaped ball sport.

Prince Harry said: “Good evening NFL. It’s an honour to be here tonight. I really loved how you stole rugby from us and made it your own. Instead of passing it backwards, (you decided to) just pass it forwards.

“Why not wear pads and a helmet? Of course, have an offence and defence. That makes sense.

“And why not take a breather every 15 seconds? And, you know what? Instead of a ten-month season, let’s just make it 18 weeks. Genius!”

His comments were met by healthy laughter from the audience, with the Prince showing good humour after returning to the States from visiting his father King Charles after the monarch’s recent shock cancer diagnosis.

Read more:Can Louis Rees-Zammit’s NFL dream become blockbuster reality?

When is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVIII, which is widely regarded as the focal point of American sport, is set to take place at 23:30 GMT on Sunday 11 February. The match will be contested between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, and the game has been subject to more furore than usual due to pop star Taylor Swift’s high-profile relationship with Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce.

It was only last month that former Wales and Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit revealed he was quitting rugby to pursue his ambition of playing in the National Football League.

The 23-year-old has joined the NFL International Player Pathway in Florida and said it had long been a “dream” of his to play the sport and follow in the footsteps of his father.

What did you make of the Prince Harry joke? Let us know on social media or email rugbyworldletters@futurnet.com

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.