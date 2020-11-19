The promo also features former Arsenal soccer star Ian Wright

Watch Siya Kolisi show off acting skills in new ad

Already a Rugby World Cup winning captain with a philanthropist spirit, who had Springboks hero Siya Kolisi down as a thespian too?

Well, the Stormers flanker played the role of a fixer in this modern thriller-themed advertisement for South Africa-based broadcast company DStv.

Not bad from the South Africa skipper, right?

You might have seen Arsenal hero Ian Wright popping up in the trailer there (“You’ve got that right, Mr Wright”). And the promo also features South African MotoGP driver Brad Binder.

Also cut into the ad is actor James Spader, from one of his scenes in series The Blacklist and then there is the familiar figure of Kevin Hart, from his cameo in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Celebrity chef Siba Mtongana and actress Michelle Botes also make it into the ad.

There is meant to be a second ad too, that features clips from Netflix shows Stranger Things, Money Heist and others.

As you can see above, there are plenty of shots from the shoot being shared on social media.

Kolisi’s Stormers are currently taking part in Super Rugby Unlocked – an all-South African competition taking place during the pandemic. Stormers are currently second in the table, two points behind the Blue Bulls.

However, The Sharks-Stormers match set for Durban on Saturday was cancelled due to a number of Sharks players returning positive Covid tests. It is the third Super Rugby Unlocked match to be called off and players and officials across the country been cautioned to practise strict Covid-compliance measures to minimise further risk of infection.

