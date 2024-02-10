What did you make of the Uini Atonio yellow card for no-arms hit on Matt Fagerson?

The tighthead was sent off with a few minutes left in the first half

With Scotland knocking on the door against France, late in the first half of their Six Nations clash, the visitors saw Uini Atonio yellow carded for a no-arms hit.

The shot was also reviewed by the TMO bunker, although it was decided that the hit on the line, against ball-carrier Matt Fagerson, should remain a yellow. Was that the right call?

The tighthead tried to stop the Scotland No 8 in his tracks, but turned his body without even a hit of using his arms to wrap and make a legal tackle. When he was carded he looked fairly surprised…

Here’s another look at the moment…

The Scots tried to break France down from the ensuing set-piece attacks, but it fizzled out without the Scots crossing for a second try.

The Scots went in at half-time, leading 13-10, despite not capitalising on the advantage and good positioning at the end of the first half.

The hosts opened the try-scoring, as surprise Scotland debutant played a key role in the Ben White try. And they knocked over a few penalties thanks to co-captain Finn Russell. However, France levelled up the try tally with a score of their own via centre Cael Fickou.

Scotland will have a period of one-man advantage for the start of the second half in Edinburgh. So will the Atonio yellow prove a pivotal moment, or will France have made a sacrifice, and a cynical play, at exactly the right time? If they come away relatively unscathed, the risk may have been worth it. However, the play itself felt unnecessarily risky.

