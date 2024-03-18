Cockerill's side defeated Portugal in the REC finals

Georgia head coach Richard Cockerill has said his side are “probably too good” to be competing in the Rugby Europe Championship (REC). His comments came after Georgia beat Portugal 36-10 to win the title for a seventh consecutive year.

Georgia have been dominant in the tournament and it has caused debate amongst fans on whether the team should be entered into the Six Nations. Another idea that has been discussed on social media is the introduction of a Six Nations relegation. This would see the bottom team of the Six Nations relegated to the REC and the winner promoted into the Six Nations.

None of the above has been green lit by bosses and there are no current plans to change the tournament formats. Cockerill did add his opinion into the mix after his title win.

“Tonight there was a real edge because Portugal are a team who are definitely good enough to beat us,” he told Rugby Pass. “They probably should have beaten us in the World Cup. With respect to all the other teams we’re probably too good for this tournament.

“At the moment maybe we are not quite good enough to be dining at the same table as the Super Rugby teams or the Championship or the Six Nations. The politicians above me will decide where is best for us to play moving forward at some point. The thing we have to do is keep improving.”

He was also asked about the importance of another title win for the nation.

“You always want to win as a coach,” Cockerill added. “But it is important for Georgia because you lose tonight and suddenly Portugal are the ones everyone is talking about promoting up and not Georgia.”

