When will rugby return in the UK?

When will the game return to normality in the United Kingdom?

Currently there is no set date for when rugby will return to normal in the United Kingdom.

The UK has been one of the worst-hit countries in terms of coronavirus casualties, which puts it near the back of the queue among countries looking to bring back the sport.

There is no real time frame for when rugby can be played at either amateur or professional level. The latter is likely to return first because of the economic impact involved.

New Zealand are looking at restarting domestic competitions with Super Rugby Aotearoa after their government confirmed they would lower their coronavirus alert level this week. The ten-week competition between the country’s five Super Rugby sides starts on 13 June.

France, meanwhile, have cancelled the current Top 14 season with an eye on starting the new 2020-21 campaign in September.

World Rugby is looking to remain vigilant and make sure people are prepared for a return, whenever that may be.

Sir Bill Beaumont, World Rugby’s chairman, said: “We are all missing the sport that we know and love. While it is difficult not to be playing or training, advice by the respective governments and authorities must be adhered to.

“World Rugby, in full partnership with unions and players, has been busy behind the scenes ensuring that everything is in place for a safe and speedy return to the sport when it is appropriate to do so. This includes delivering best-practice coaching, refereeing and conditioning webinars, resources and apps and, of course, a phased roadmap for the sport’s return to training and playing.”

Despite Boris Johnson’s latest coronavirus lockdown modifications, rugby in the UK seems to be a long way off.

Recently the government published a document detailing England’s lockdown measures. Step two of the plan includes “permitting cultural and sporting events to take place behind closed doors for broadcast, while avoiding the risk of large-scale social contact”.

This step will not be allowed to start until at least 1 June and this is entirely predicated on the number of infections going down.

Indeed, the document states that reopening venues like sports grounds “may only be fully possible significantly later depending on the reduction in numbers of infections”.

Premiership Rugby is aiming for a July restart and the Guinness Pro14, which embraces Wales, Scotland, Ireland, Italy and South Africa, is aiming to possibly begin again in August.

It is not clear when amateur rugby will be allowed to resume in the UK. However, this season’s Greene King IPA Championship, Tyrrells Premier 15s and men’s and women’s community game league campaigns are already over. The RFU announced the final league positions for those competitions at the start of April.

