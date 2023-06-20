Why Rugby World Cup ball is ‘most balanced’ yet

Gilbert have a 200-year association with rugby union and has gone the extra mile to provide the match ball for its eighth successive men's Rugby World Cup

This year’s Rugby World Cup will feature the ‘most balanced rugby match ball’ ever used at the sport’s showpiece event.

Gilbert, who have supplied balls for every tournament since 1995, has spent two years developing the iNNOVO and its patented two valve design.

The Gilbert Duo Valve is positioned in-seam which assists with the balance and rotation of the ball.

Gilbert have retained characteristics of the 2019 Rugby World Cup Sirius match ball but have evolved it during a lengthy development and testing process.

The two-valve design also allows for seamless transition to a smart connected ball, via a partnership with Gilbert’s exclusive technology partner, Sportable Technology.

Gilbert Rugby Commercial CEO Richard Gray added: “At Gilbert we are committed to continuously improve and elevate the modern game for both players and fans. We are confident that the iNNOVO match ball will allow the world’s best players to perform on the biggest stage and light up Rugby World Cup 2023 in France.”

“Our longstanding partnership with Rugby World Cup is a great honour for us. It offers the ideal opportunity to unveil another innovative and advanced match ball to the world of rugby.”

“We are proud to be celebrating 200 Years of the Gilbert brand in 2023, and it is our constant research, development and relentless drive to produce the best and most innovative products for rugby that sets Gilbert aside as the ball of choice for the World’s elite.”

Gilbert made a limited number of official Rugby World Cup 2023 match balls, supplied pre-inflated, in a presentation box and with a signed certificate of authenticity, available to buy on its website.

Priced at £159.99, they are currently sold out but an email list has been created to notify customers if it becomes available again. Visit www.gilbertrugby.com for more information.

