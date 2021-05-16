Will the Olympic Games go ahead?

According to reports, current polls in Japan show nearly 70% of the population want the Olympics to be called off. A petition calling for the cancellation of the Games has also been submitted to organisers, with around 350,000 signatures collected in just nine days.

The “Stop Tokyo Olympics” campaign organiser and former Tokyo Governor candidate Kenji Utsunomiya said: “We are not in that situation and therefore the Games should be cancelled,” and that, “Precious medical resources would need to be diverted to the Olympics if it’s held.”

Over the weekend, global tennis superstar Roger Federer also called for Tokyo 2020 organisers to make it clear to athletes whether the Games will go ahead with so much uncertainty still surrounding the event and the approach to competition amidst the pandemic.

As it stands, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) insist the spectacle will go ahead.