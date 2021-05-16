With less than 100 days until the Tokyo event begins, there is still uncertainty around whether it goes ahead
Will the Olympic Games go ahead?
The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to kick-off on Friday 23 July. The rugby sevens events are due to begin on Monday 26 July, with all of the rugby action due to wrap on Saturday 31 July. However, the situation in Japan looks concerning. A Covid-19 state of emergency has been extended in Tokyo and three of the nation’s other major prefectures as cases rise.
According to reports, current polls in Japan show nearly 70% of the population want the Olympics to be called off. A petition calling for the cancellation of the Games has also been submitted to organisers, with around 350,000 signatures collected in just nine days.
The “Stop Tokyo Olympics” campaign organiser and former Tokyo Governor candidate Kenji Utsunomiya said: “We are not in that situation and therefore the Games should be cancelled,” and that, “Precious medical resources would need to be diverted to the Olympics if it’s held.”
Related: World Rugby Sevens Series schedule announced for 2021
Over the weekend, global tennis superstar Roger Federer also called for Tokyo 2020 organisers to make it clear to athletes whether the Games will go ahead with so much uncertainty still surrounding the event and the approach to competition amidst the pandemic.
As it stands, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) insist the spectacle will go ahead.
Earlier in the week, Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga did relent somewhat, insisting that the nation would “not put the Olympics first” – however, it is clear that the IOC must make the big decision if it ever comes to that.
We will update this post if there is any major news about the Olympics.
Do you think the Olympic Games go ahead as planned? Should they? Let us know your views at rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com or via our social media channels.
Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.
Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.