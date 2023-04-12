Would you like to see ‘Hemisphere Challenge’ replace Lions tours?

It started with a post about a Rugby aid match in 2005 and ended with one reader calling for a ‘Hemisphere Challenge’ series to replace Lions tours.

On Facebook, we put up a post about the North versus South fixture at Twickenham back in the day, when a Lawrence Dallaglio-led northern hemisphere outfit were torn apart in the charity match, by a southern hemisphere side that included Chris Latham, Tana Umaga, George Gregan, Victor Matfield, Schalk Burger, and Toutai Kefu. The South triumphed 54-19.

And the post prompted this comment from Facebook user Rhys Thomas: “This is exactly what we need to take rugby union to worldwide public interest. The South v North every four years, to play in-between the Rugby World Cups.

“We need to get rid of the archaic British & Irish Lions tours where we have four countries versus one country and the one country wins

“Lions tours do nothing to attract new sponsors and new country interest to the sport. It just keeps the game inclusive. I totally respect any player that has a Lions cap. It’s a great achievement to be not only the best in your country but in four countries. The Lions was for a bygone age, it is not fit for purpose for the century we now live in.”

When we asked others, on Twitter, if we should replace Lions tours, a whopping 85% said to stick with what we had.

But there were some interesting comments.

With the packed global calendar a perennial debate, this is a curveball. But what would you like to see?

Let us know your thoughts via rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com or via our social media channels.

