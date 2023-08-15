Inaugural WXV schedule confirmed

World Rugby has confirmed the match schedule for the inaugural three-tier WXV tournament

A mouth-watering repeat of the 2021 Rugby World Cup final is the highlight of the WXV schedule for the inaugural tournament.

The three-tier tournament begins in October, with champions New Zealand and finalists England lining up alongside last November’s bronze final winners France, fourth-placed Canada, Wales and Australia in the top group, WXV1.

World Rugby’s Sally Horrox said: “WXV represents the start of a new era for women’s rugby with the three-level tournament model providing opportunities for the best athletes around the world to show their skills on the international stage. We’ve seen the rapid development of the women’s game in recent years and WXV will push it to another level again.

“We’re really proud of the exciting array of fixtures on offer and I’ve no doubt we are in for a thrilling competition with some exhilarating matchups on the pitch set to follow.

“A big thank you to all our hosts. We can’t wait to visit your countries and see the world’s best players compete in these fantastic venues and a huge congratulations to all the teams that have qualified. The stage is now set and we look forward to many memorable moments ahead across October and November.”

WXV 1 match schedule

England will kick off the top-tier tournament against Australia at the Sky Stadium, in Wellington. Wales face Canada and World Champions New Zealand take on France on the opening weekend.

After a second round of matches in Dunedin, the tournament will come to a close in an action-packed blockbuster weekend at Auckland’s Go Media Mt Smart Stadium.

Fans will get to see Australia in action against Wales on Friday, November 3, followed by the final double-header that will see France take on Canada followed by the much-anticipated repeat of the Rugby World Cup 2021 final with England facing New Zealand on Saturday, November 4.

Read more: WXV explained

Confirmed fixtures

Saturday, October 20

England v Australia (kick off 8am) – Wellington

Sunday, October 21

Canada v Wales (kick off 5am) – Wellington

New Zealand v France (kick off 8am) – Wellington

Friday, October 27

England v Canada (kick off 8am) – Dunedin

Saturday, October 28

New Zealand v Wales (kick off 5am) – Dunedin

France v Australia (kick off 8am) – Dunedin

Friday, November 3

Australia v Wales (kick off 7am) – Auckland

Saturday, November 4

France v Canada (kick off 4am) – Auckland

England v New Zealand (kick off 7am) – Auckland

WXV 2 match schedule

In the second-tier WXV2, in Cape Town and Stellenbosch, which hosted the World U20 Championship earlier this year, South Africa will play Italy, Scotland, Japan, Samoa and USA.

In fact, a WXV2 game at Danie Craven Stadium kicks off the tournament as a whole on Friday, October 13, as Italy face Japan and Scotland take on hosts South Africa. USA meet Samoa the following day.

The second and third rounds of the second-tier take place at Athlone Stadium, Cape Town. Scotland take on Japan, South Africa face Samoa and USA take on Italy in the final round of WXV2.

Confirmed fixtures

Saturday, October 14

Italy v Japan (kick off 2pm) – Stellenbosch

Scotland v South Africa (kick off 4.30pm) – Stellenbosch

Sunday, October 15

USA v Samoa (kick off 2pm) – Stellenbosch

Saturday, October 21

USA v Scotland (kick off 2pm) – Cape Town

Italy v South Africa (kick off 4.30pm) – Cape Town

Sunday, October 22

Japan v Samoa (kick off 4pm) – Cape Town

Saturday, October 28

Scotland v Japan (kick off 2pm) – Cape Town

South Africa v Samoa (kick off 4.30pm) – Cape Town

Sunday, October 29

USA v Italy (kick off 5pm) – Cape Town

WXV 3 schedule

The third-tier WXV3 matches, at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai, will involve Colombia, Spain, Fiji, Ireland, Kazakhstan and Kenya.

Fiji face Colombia and Ireland meet Kazakhstan on Saturday, October 14. The next day sees Spain take on Kenya.

The final weekend kicks off on Friday, October 27, with Kazakhstan against Fiji and Kenya versus Colombia’s Las Tucanes. The final WXV 3 match, the following day, sees Ireland tackle Spain.

Confirmed fixtures

Saturday, October 14

Fiji v Colombia (kick off 3pm) – Dubai

Ireland v Kazakhstan (kick off 5.30pm) – Dubai

Sunday, October 15

Spain v Kenya (kick off 3pm) – Dubai

Saturday, October 21

Kazakhstan v Kenya (kick off 3pm) – Dubai

Spain v Fiji (kick off 5.30pm) – Dubai

Sunday, October 22

Ireland v Colombia (kick off 3pm) – Dubai

Saturday, October 28

Kazakhstan v Fiji (kick off 3pm) – Dubai

Kenya v Colombia (kick off 5.30pm) – Dubai

Sunday, October 29

Ireland v Spain (kick off 3pm) – Dubai

