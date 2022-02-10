From a memorable debut to an injury nightmare, here is the lowdown

Who is Cameron Redpath: Ten things you should know about the Scotland centre

Talented centre Cameron Redpath helped Scotland to make history on his Test debut during the 2021 Six Nations.

Ten things you should know about Cameron Redpath

1. Cameron Redpath was born on 23 December 1999 in Narbonne, France. He stands at 6ft 2in (1.88m) and weighs 14st 13lb (95kg).

2. He played for Sale Sharks between 2017 and 2020 before joining Bath.

3. Redpath played for England at age-grade level and was called into the senior set-up by Eddie Jones in the summer of 2018 but was ruled out through injury.

He was later called up by Scotland and made his Test debut in 2021 against England. In that Calcutta Cup match, Scotland beat England at Twickenham for the first time since 1983.

4. Redpath qualifies for Scotland through his father, former Scotland skipper and scrum-half Bryan.

5. The year 2021 was tough for Redpath with injuries and bereavement. He told Sports Mail: “I spent 304 days of 2021 injured. I injured my knee and had my operation two weeks later.

“A week after that one of my good mates died and then I caught Covid. After recovering from that, I also needed a shoulder operation.

“At that time, nothing was going right. It was dark, dark, dark.”

6. While at Sale he was given the nickname ‘Boom Boom’ in reference to the children’s TV character Basil Brush. This is because his father’s nickname is ‘Basil’.

7. He has previously said he doesn’t want to be in his father’s “shadow”. He told RugbyPass: “I want to build my own legacy instead of being in my dad’s shadow. Obviously, it’s nice to have it there and I’m grateful to have a dad who’s played 60 games for Scotland, but I wanted to earn it.”

8. Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend is delighted Redpath chose Scotland. He said: “It could be a ten-year international career he has got ahead of him if it goes well and he continues to improve.”

9. Redpath is a fan of Premier League club Manchester United.

10. He likes darts.

