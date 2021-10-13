The Chiefs teenager has been named in Wales' autumn Internationals squad

Christ Tshiunza: Ten things you should know about the Exeter forward

Christ Tshiunza was first called into the Wales senior set-up in October 2021 having previously played for their U18 and U20 teams. He is a promising and versatile young player, who can cover lock and back-row…

Ten things you should know about Christ Tshiunza

1. Christ Tshiunza was born on 9 January 2002 in Congo. He stands at 6ft 6in (1.98m) and weighs 17st 6lb (112kg).

2. He lived in Congo until he was six, when his family moved to England before then moving to Wales in 2010.

3. Tshiunza made his Exeter Chiefs debut against Leicester Tigers in the 2021-22 season after signing for the Gallagher Premiership side in 2019.

4. He reportedly turned down Cardiff’s most lucrative academy contract ever before heading to Exeter. The teenager is studying sports science at Exeter University alongside playing for the Chiefs.

5. Tshiunza attended Whitchurch High School in Cardiff, which has also produced several other sporting talents. Former Wales captain Sam Warburton, footballer Gareth Bale and cyclist Geraint Thomas all went to the school.

6. Tshiunza was called up to Wales’ 2021 autumn internationals squad – the news announced on the same day that he was playing in a university match.

7. He has played for Wales U18 and made his debut for Wales U20 during the 2021 U20 Six Nations. He can play both at lock and flanker.

8. Tshiunza has four sisters, with the rugby star being the youngest of five.

9. He has ambitions to make Wales’ 2023 Rugby World Cup squad, telling the BBC in 2019: “It is a bit ambitious but I would like to be in the team (Wales) for the next World Cup.

“Short-term in the next year or two I need to make a statement with the U20s. It will definitely be a challenge. This Wales squad have set an example for everyone to follow. Them being in the position they are now has boosted the roots. Everybody wants to be a part of the pathway.”

10. Tshiunza was also a talented high jumper but opted to to pursue rugby. He told The Rugby Paper about his other athletics aspiration.

He said: “I was best for my age group at high jump for quite a long time, with a best of 1.80m (5ft 11in) in 2018, and a career in athletics might have been an option. But by then rugby was going pretty well and I had to make a decision on which one I would do.”

