Robbie Henshaw: Ten things you should know about the Ireland centre

Ten things you should know about Robbie Henshaw

1. Robbie Henshaw was born on 12 June 1993 in Athlone, Ireland. He stands at 6ft 3in (1.91m) and weighs 15st 8lbs (99kg).

2. He started his career at Connacht, making his debut in 2012, and he went on to win the Pro12 with the province. He remained at Connacht until 2016 where he then signed for Leinster and has since won four Pro14 titles and the European Champions Cup.

3. Henshaw has won two Six Nations titles with Ireland in 2015 and 2018. The 2018 win was a Grand Slam but Henshaw didn’t play a part in all the matches as he was injured in their match against Italy. Henshaw has also represented Ireland at two World Cups, in 2015 and 2019.

4. He was selected to go on the 2017 British & Irish Lions tour to New Zealand. However, Henshaw did not make his debut as he was injured before the tests began.

Henshaw on ‘Stuesdays’ at Leinster

5. Henshaw has spoken about ‘Stuesdays’ at Leinster. The name was given to the training session held on a Tuesday by coach Stuart Lancaster.

He told the Irish Times: “I don’t know who came up with the name, but just because of the intensity of them I think.

“It’s both attack and defence. It changes, which keeps you on your toes. It gets you match-ready and gets you up to the intensity that you need to get to.”

6. Henshaw’s Ireland team-mate Bundee Aki has given him the nod to be a part of the 2021 Lions tour.

He told the Irish Mirror: “It’s people like Robbie and the performances that he’s been having that certainly will be top of Warren’s list.”

7. He has previously said his biggest fear is not living life to the full.

He told Independent.ie: “I try to just enjoy myself all the time in whatever I’m doing.”

8. Henshaw has been in a relationship with partner Sophie Marren since 2016.

9. He has a geography and economics degree from University College Dublin.

10. Henshaw has said his go-to song to sing in the shower is Titanium by David Guetta.

