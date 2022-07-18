The England and Great Britain captain has been the long-term leader of her country

Who is Abbie Brown: Ten Things you should know about the England sevens back

Abbie Brown has led England or Great Britain in each of the top sevens competitions.

Though her career has been dominated by sevens success, Brown has also played XVs at the elite level.

Ten things you should know about Abbie Brown

1. Abbie Brown was born on 10 July 1996 in Exeter. She started playing rugby aged six for local club Cullompton RFC, having quickly grown bored of watching from the touchline when her elder brother played.

2. She attended Hartpury College in Gloucestershire, where she studied for an Advanced Apprenticeship in Sporting Excellence alongside playing rugby.

3. Brown made her England XVs debut against Wales during the 2015 Six Nations before playing international sevens in the Rugby Europe Grand Prix Series. With the Olympics on the horizon, she began to gravitate towards the shorter format.

4. She made her World Sevens Series debut during the 2015-16 campaign, scoring seven tries over the season.

5. Brown was part of the Great Britain squad for the first Olympic sevens tournament in 2016 and was a co-captain at Tokyo 2020 alongside England team-mate Megan Jones.

6. She was named England captain for the 2017-18 World Sevens Series and led the side again the following season.

7. With the England sevens programme disbanded during the pandemic, Brown signed for Premier 15s side Loughborough Lightning

8. With Jones not in the squad, Brown was the sole captain of England at the 2018 Sevens World Cup. She scored two tries as England were knocked out in the last 16 by Ireland, though they did go on to win the Challenge Trophy.

9. When the national sevens programme was restored at the start of 2022, Brown returned to lead England during the remainder of the 2021-22 Sevens Series.

10. Brown won bronze with England at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast and was again named co-captain with Jones for the 2022 tournament in Birmingham.

