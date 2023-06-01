Tabutsadze is a try-scoring machine for Georgia

Georgia are heading to the World Cup with a big dream of arm-wrestling their way to the knockout stage, and the trailblazing backs will be pivotal to achieving that goal.

So, try galore scorer Akaki Tabutsadze will be key for the Lelos, and we reveal ten things you need to know about the winger.

Ten things you need to know about Akaki Tabutsadze

1. Born in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi on 19 August 1997, Akaki Tabutsadze was the second son of Shalva and Irina Tabutsadze.

2. Before starting his rugby journey, he tried football and played for six years as a winger for FC Saburtalo. He finally stopped playing football at the age of 13.

3. He started playing rugby aged 16 and quickly climbed the ranks in the Lelo Saracens team.

4. He made his senior club debut in 2015 and helped his club to win back-to-back Didi 10 Premierships in 2015 and 2016.

5. After completing a successful run in the U20s, Tabutsadze was picked for the sevens national team, honing his skills as a speedster and try-finisher.

6. He made his international debut in 2020 against Spain, as a starter on the wing. He didn’t score, but five tries in the next match set a new record for the Georgian national team.

7. One of his most memorable tries was against France in November 2021.

8. Tabutsadze was the Super Cup 2022 top try-scorer, in the Rugby Europe Championship in 2022 and 2023.

9. His nickname is “the bullet” due to his lethal speed and reactions.

10. In 2023 Tabutsadze can finally crush the all-time Georgian try record, as he is just one try away from beating Mamuka Gorgodze’s record – and it could all happen at the Rugby World Cup.

