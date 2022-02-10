From switching clubs to social media abuse, find out more about the Lion

Who is Alex Cuthbert: Ten things you should know about the Wales wing

Alex Cuthbert fought his way back into the Wales squad in the 2021-22 season after impressing for the Ospreys and was named in a Six Nations match-day squad for the first time in five years for the Scotland game in 2022.

Ten things you should know about Alex Cuthbert

1. Alex Cuthbert was born on 5 April 1990 in Gloucester, England. He stands at 6ft 6in (1.99m) and weighs 16st 10lb (106kg).

2. He started his career at Cardiff Blues (2011-18) before joining Exeter Chiefs. He then signed for the Ospreys in 2021.

3. Cuthbert has detailed why he chose to leave Exeter to join Ospreys. He said: “With the experience I’ve gained in those three years, it seemed a good opportunity to come back and express it over here. I still feel like I’ve got a lot to give towards the first team.

“I’ve got quite a few caps for Wales, I played at the top of the game with the Lions and have been in a pretty successful squad at Exeter winning the European Cup and the league.

“I just think I’ve got a lot of experience to give to the youngsters which I have been building the last couple of years.”

4. Cuthbert won his first cap for Wales in 2011 against Australia.

5. He was selected to be a part of the 2013 British & Irish Lions tour, scoring a try in the first Test against Australia.

6. He was born in England, but qualifies for Wales through his Welsh mother.

7. He suffered abuse on social media after a poor run of form for Wales. He told BBC Sport’s Scrum V podcast: “I had a few really bad messages which I can’t repeat.

“But I’ve had some funny ones I’ve taken a screenshot of, like ‘Alex Cuthbert is the David Luiz (Arsenal’s error-prone Brazilian defender) of rugby’.

“I had some nasty ones, I had some on Facebook as well. I probably should have outed them there and then. It needs to be stamped out.”

8. In his spare time he likes to play golf, go to the theatre and play video games.

9. Cuthbert and his partner Sarah have a son together and another baby on the way.

10. He rode horses growing up and likes to go to the races.

