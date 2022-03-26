The speedster has impressed in both sevens and 15s

Ten things you should know about Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe

1. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe was born on 26 April 1995 in County Tipperary, Ireland. She stands at 5ft 6in (1.68m) and weighs 10st 1lb (64kg).

2. She plays for Railway Union and Munster.

3. Murphy Crowe made her Test debut for Ireland in the 2021 Six Nations against France but has competed for the country’s sevens team since 2014, playing in her first World Sevens Series event in Guangzhou, China.

4. She switched back to playing 15s rugby during the Covid-19 pandemic as the World Sevens Series was suspended.

5. Murphy Crowe competed for Ireland at the 2022 Seville Sevens tournament where the team reached their first World Sevens Series final. They lost to Australia but it was still a historic achievement.

6. As a child she competed in athletics, specifically the 100m and long jump.

7. Rugby-wise, she began playing aged 15 at her local club Clanwilliam.

8. In 2019, she was named in the World Rugby Sevens Dream Team of the Year.

9. She has posted with partner, Neil, on Instagram.

10. Murphy Crowe has spoken of the rawness around not qualifying for the 2021 Rugby World Cup. (being played in 2022). She told RTE: “It’s difficult. It was something that for 18 months we dreamt of, we just dreamt of playing at the World Cup.

“We didn’t see past that, it was just our goal and we never saw anything else. It’s very raw for us, still. It is hard. Personally, I’ve lost tournaments before and haven’t qualified for things. This World Cup is just as hurtful.”

