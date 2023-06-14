Murley is one of the best wingers in the Premiership

Cadan Murley is one of the most talented wingers in the Premiership and has the speed to finish off tries.

He is starting to receive international recognition and here are a few things you should know about him.

Ten things you should know about Cadan Murley

1. Cadan Murley was born on 31 July 1999 in Frimley, England. He stands at 5ft 9in (1.75m) and weighs 12st 13lbs (82kg).

2. He has exclusively played for Harlequins in his senior career and he won the Premiership with the club in 2021.

3. Murley has played for England’s youth teams and was called up for Steve Borthwick’s Rugby World Cup training squad.

4. At Harlequins’ 2022/23 end of season awards Murley won Supporters’ Player of the Season, Players’ Player and Men’s Player of the Season.

5. Quins boss Tabai Matson told Standard Sport about the winger: “If you can’t defend in this league, you won’t be here long. Cadan is one of our best attackers, but he’s also one of our best defenders, and he’s great under the high ball, so he’s the complete package.”

6. He enjoys musicals.

7. Murley is taking inspiration from Manchester City forward Erling Haaland. He told PA: “Whenever he’s needed, he’s always there in the right place at the right time. That’s kind of true of me on the rugby pitch as well – a lot of people say my tries are walk-ins, but you’ve got to be there in the right position.

“Haaland is always lurking. He’s a great finisher and a great footballer, but for me it’s his ability to know where to be that stands out.”

8. Murley was the highest try-scorer in the Premiership in the 2022/23 season and the second highest try-scorer in the 2021/22 season.

9. He is a Manchester United fan.

10. Murley has spa days to help with his mental health.

