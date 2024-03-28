Grant has impressed for both club and country

Coreen Grant is slowly cementing her name in Scotland’s team sheet.

Her fast feet and ability to read the game are impressive. Read more about the Saracens player.

Ten things you should know about Coreen Grant

1. Coreen Grant was born on 30 January 1998 in Edinburgh, Scotland. she stands at 5ft 3.5in (1.61m) and weighs 9st 3lbs (63kg).

2. Grant plays her rugby for Saracens in the Premiership Women’s Rugby.

3. She made her debut for Scotland in 2021 against Italy in the Women’s Six Nations.

4. Grant first played rugby at the age of 11 at school.

5. She lived in America for three years and tried American football but returned to the UK to pursue rugby.

6. Grant told the BBC about the feeling she has when she scores tries: “It’s the best feeling. It’s fantastic. You always want to go out there and do your best for your country. Scoring tries as a winger is the dream but I can’t speak highly enough of my teammates out there.

“If you look at the phases before, everyone knew their job and what they had to do. They just put me in the good spaces.”

7. She was named player of the match for Scotland’s 2024 Women’s Six Nations opener against Wales. Scotland beat Wales in Cardiff for the first time in the tournament for 20 years.

8. Grant studied her undergraduate degree at Durham and completed a Masters at Cambridge University.

9. She loves to travel. But also revealed on her Instagram she went to Sweden to see the Northern Lights and then also saw them from her garden in Scotland shortly after.

10. Grant was a part of the Scotland team who qualified for the Rugby World Cup in 2022. It was the first RWC the team had qualified for in 12 years.

