The Brumby began his international sevens career brilliantly

Who is Corey Toole: Ten things you should know about the Australia Sevens back

Corey Toole is an electric winger who can score tries from anywhere.

The Australian was permitted to play on the world sevens circuit by his Super Rugby franchise and thrived instantly in the new format.

1. Corey Toole was born on 7 March 2000 in Wagga Wagga, New South Wales. He stands at 5ft 10in (1.78m) and weighs 13st 5lbs (85kg).

2. His introduction to rugby came at local club Wagga Wagga Waratahs.

3. Toole then joined Gungahlin Eagles in the Australian Captial Territory and was picked up by the Brumbies academy.

4. He was selected for the Brumbies City v Country of Origin game in October 2020.

5. Toole benefited from Rugby Australia’s alignment of its national sevens team and Super Rugby, as the Brumbies allowed him to leave the club on loan to play in the 2021/22 World Sevens Series.

6. He made his World Sevens Series debut in Dubai in November 2021, scoring four tries as Australia finished fifth.

7. Toole cemented himself as a key figure in the Australia side with three consecutive player impact awards at the Malaga, Singapore and Seville sevens at the start of 2022.

8. He scored two tries to haul Australia back from 12 points down to win 19-12 against New Zealand at the Vancouver Sevens in April 2022.

9. Earlier in that match against the All Blacks, Toole’s excessive desire to share the try-scoring saw him make a mess of a simple finish with the line at his mercy. He more than made up for it later!

10. His excellent start to the 2021/22 World Series was rewarded with a full-time contract with Australia’s sevens side in March 2022, confirming his availability for the Sevens World Cup and Commonwealth Games later in the year.

