Fischetti became a household name in 2022

Danilo Fischetti cemented his place in the Italian team in 2022.

He is skilled at scrum time and at the breakdown.

Ten things you should know about Danilo Fischetti

1. Danilo Fischetti was born on 26 January 1998 in Rome, Italy. He stands at 5ft 11in (1.81m) and weighs 17st 5lbs (110kg)

2. He currently plays for Premiership club London Irish but has previously competed for Calvisano and Zebre Parma.

3. Fischetti played for Italy’s youth teams before winning his first cap in 2020 against Wales.

4. He was a part of the team who ended Italy’s losing run in the Six Nations when they defeated Wales in 2022.

5. Fischetti has said he aspires to be like England star Ellis Genge.

6. He told London Irish’s website about his transition to English life: “I am really enjoying it, I have Giosué [Zilocchi] and [Luca] Morisi who can help me with the English as Giosué arrived a little earlier than me and understands a bit more.

“The team, the coaches, the boys are a great group and I enjoy playing with them. Life in London is a little different, I’m from Rome, it’s similar but different I suppose – but the traffic is the same!

“The habits I am getting used to, people here have dinner at 5, 6 o’clock but in Italy, people are just having a snack then because we eat so much later!”

7. He was voted the most valuable player for the 2018/19 Top 12 season.

8. Fischetti wants to improve his own game, telling the Daily Mail: “I obviously want to improve myself. I want to improve my scrum position, my ball carrying – everything.

“When you move to another league or another country it is very different. You need to open your mind and look to improve.”

9. He loves the beach.

10. Fischetti likes to drink Aperol Spritz.

