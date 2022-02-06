The Toulon player swapped sevens for 15s during the pandemic

Who is Gabin Villiere: Ten things you should know about the France wing

Gabin Villiere first came to prominence in sevens but in recent years has impressed with his attacking skills for France on the Test stage.

1. Gabin Villiere was born on 13 December 1995 in Vire, France. He stands at 5ft 11in (1.8m) and weighs 13st 12lb (88kg).

2. He joined Top 14 side Toulon in 2019 having previously played for Rouen.

3. When he started out at Rouen, he played at scrum-half, centre and then wing.

4. Villiere played for France’s sevens team for three years before switching to 15s and he won his first Test cap in November 2020 against Italy, marking his debut with a try.

5. He scored two tries in the first match of the three-Test series against Australia in July 2021. He said of the achievement: “When you’re a winger, it’s good to be able to finish the actions for the collective.

“Twice, I have gaps, an interval to take, and all I have to do is let go of the rods. I’m here for that, so it’s important to be able to score. We are counting on us, the wingers, to go flat in the in-goal.”

6. Villiere likes to go kayaking.

7. He was part of the France team who secured a famous win over New Zealand in the 2021 autumn Internationals.

8. He joined Twitter in January 2022 ahead of the Six Nations.

9. He has been with his partner, Jade, for several years and regularly posts with her on Instagram.

10. Villiere caught Covid in 2021 during France’s Six Nations outbreak.

