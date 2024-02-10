Who is Harry Paterson? Ten things you should know about the Scotland full-back

Edinburgh back-three talent Harry Paterson has been slingshotted into Test rugby with Scotlands, so here’s what you need to know about it…

Harry Paterson was born in Edinburgh on 28 June 2001. He stands at 6ft 2in and weighs 14st 9lbs. He plays for Edinburgh Rugby and has been capped for the Scotland Sevens team. He made his debut on the SVNS series (previously the Sevens World Series) in 2022, first appearing in the Singapore event. Earlier this season, Castres Olympique centre Adrea Cocagi was banned for four games for a head-on0-head hit on Harry Paterson. His ability in the air is seen as a real strength, however upon being called up to the Scotland squad, he said: “I’ve been fairly happy with my performances, but I’m still very inexperienced in a lot of ways, and I’ve got a lot to learn. There are always going to be little things I can improve on.“For example, in the Gloucester game we didn’t win the aerial battle. It’s on me as the catcher of high balls, but also on the guys around me to help as well. So it’s a whole team thing, but I need to be a bit better in the air, which is something I consider a strength of mine, so I was a wee bit let down at the weekend that that wasn’t up to scratch from me.” He made his Edinburgh bow last season, featuring in the 1872 Cup against Glasgow Warriors. He credits experienced professionals around him for bringing on his game, saying of Pumas star Emiliano Boffelli: “I learn a lot from Boff, especially in the air.” Harry Paterson attended Fettes College, and has been snapped with fellow Scotland 15 Blair Kinghorn, while he was still at school. Having not been in the team, Paterson was drafted in to start at 15 for his Scotland senior debut, when winger Kyle Steyn pulled out to attend the birth of his child. Paterosn has also made 11 appearances in the Super Series events, first for Heriot’s and then Watsonians, with whom he has scored three tries.

