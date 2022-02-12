From Lego to lifeboats, find out more about the Exeter Chief

Who is Jack Nowell: Ten things you should know about the England wing

Jack Nowell is a hard-running winger who can also play in midfield, but he has been hampered by injuries during his career.

1. Jack Nowell was born on 11 April 1993 in Newlyn, England. He stands at 5ft 11in (1.8m) and weighs 15st 6lb (98kg).

2. Before joining the Exeter Chiefs senior set-up in 2012, he played for Redruth and Plymouth Albion while he has also had a loan spell at Cornish Pirates.

3. Nowell played for England‘s age-grade teams and made his Test debut in 2014 against France.

4. He has shown support for the Royal National Lifeboats Institution (RNLI).

5. He was selected as part of the 2017 British & Irish Lions tour to New Zealand. Nowell played in two Tests on the tour, which ended in a drawn series.

6. Former England full-back Mike Brown told PA that Nowell was “the best wing I’ve played alongside, and I’ve played alongside a lot of unbelievable wingers. He does things that other wingers can’t do.”

7. His father is a trawlerman and Nowell is the first in his family not to take up the profession.

He told the i Paper: “Obviously my old man was a bit gutted about that. I spent a lot of time as a kid down on the boats most mornings loading fish on to lorries. I used to wake up at four, five in the morning and go down with dad.”

8. He has several tattoos, with many illustrating trips he has made.

“I’ve got ones on my arms and across my chest and I always try and get a tattoo wherever we are in the world,” he told Red Bull.

9. He and partner Zoe have two children together.

10. Nowell is a big fan of Lego, passing the time by building models while injured and during lockdown.

