Who is James Slipper: Ten things you should know about the Australia prop

James Slipper is a veteran Australia prop who has won over 100 caps for his country.

He is continuing to build his cap count and here are some things you should know about him.

Ten things you should know about James Slipper

1. James Slipper was born on 6 June 1989 in Queensland, Australia. He stands at 6ft 1in and weighs 18st 6lbs (117kg).

2. He plays for the Brumbies but has previously competed for the Reds and Queensland County.

3. Slipper won his first cap for Australia against England in 2010 and has gone onto win more than 100 caps.

4. He has told Rugby World about what he believes his strengths are: “It’s about when to put yourself in the game, when not to. I think a lot of that comes with age and experience.

“When you’re young you can go out there hammer for tong, and you can probably come out on top. But as you get older that’s harder to do week in, week out. So I’ll try to use my mind more than my body.”

5. Slipper said the boomerang shape the Australia team formed in 2022 to face New Zealand’s haka was a tribute to indigenous people.

“We definitely talk all together as a team, but he initiated the boomerang and all of us boys really want to involve the indigenous culture within our nation,” he said via Planet Rugby.

“We find that’s really important, we play in the indigenous jersey a few times now each year and that’s something we’re really proud of.

6. Slipper was banned for two months and fined $27,500 by Rugby Australia in 2018 after testing positive for cocaine. After the news came out he spoke about suffering with depression. He has since told Rugby World: “At the time the walls were caving in and there was a period where I wanted to give the game away, but I just stuck to myself and got through it.

“I had a lot of family around me and my close mates, who helped me get through that time. And I look back at that period of my life like a springboard into the back-end of my career where I feel I’m playing good rugby.”

7. He likes to hike and go to the beach.

8. He won back-to-back GPS premierships in 2006 and 2007 with The Southport School.

9. Slipper has a daughter and captioned an Instagram post “girl dad”.

10. He prefers dogs to cats and owns a golden retriever.

