Who is Jasmine Joyce: Ten things you should know about the Wales wing

Meet the speedster who is a two-time Olympian and professional Welsh rugby player

Jasmine Joyce is one of the fastest players in rugby, known for making breaks and scoring tries.

1. Jasmine Joyce was born on 9 October 1995 in St David’s, Wales. She stands at 5ft 7in (1.7m) and weighs 9st 6lb (61kg).

2. She plays for Allianz Premier 15s club Bristol Bears but has previously been part of the Scarlets set-up.

3. Joyce competes for Wales’ 15s team but has played for Wales Sevens and GB Sevens.

4. She was selected to be a part of Team GB’s women’s sevens team for both the 2016 Olympics in Rio and 2020 Games (played in 2021) in Tokyo.

She helped the team to the medal matches at both events, but they finished fourth twice. She was also the joint top try-scorer in Tokyo.

5. In 2021, Wales men’s player Josh Adams described Joyce as one of the best players in the world and pushed for more financial support of the women’s game. He told Wales Online: “It’s vitally important that we as a male senior team support the women.

“Wales have got probably the best women’s player in the world in Jasmine Joyce, and I’ve seen articles that she’s had to finish playing with GB Sevens and had to go back to full-time work. That would be unheard of in the men’s game.”

6. Joyce became one of the first professional Wales Women’s players in 2022, with the WRU contracting 12 players full-time and 12 part-time.

7. She is engaged to Wales team-mate Alisha Butchers and the couple announced their news on Instagram.

She said: “You are everything I want in a partner and a best friend. We have endless amounts of fun and laughs, you care for me and Nala so much and we bring the best in each other and I can’t wait to do this for the rest of our lives. Here’s to forever.”

8. She represented the Barbarians in a 2019 match against the USA.

9. She is the owner of the South Wales didi rugby franchise, which introduces young children to rugby.

10. She has a PGCE qualification from the University of Wales Trinity Saint David.

