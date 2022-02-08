Kit Shepard takes a look at the front-rower's story so far

Who is Julien Marchand: Ten things you should know about the France hooker

Julien Marchand is a dynamic set-piece expert for Toulouse and France.

The hooker is dependable in the scrum, accurate at the lineout, and has captained his club to glory.

1. Julien Marchand was born on 10 May 1995 in Saint-Gaudens in southwestern France. He stands at 5ft 11in (1.8m) and weighs 17st (108kg).

2. He progressed through Toulouse’s youth system and made his senior debut for the club in 2014.

3. His younger brother, Guillaume, also plays hooker. The pair played together at Toulouse for three years before Guillaume left for Lyon in summer 2021.

4. Marchand faced his brother for the first time in October 2021 and it was Guillaume who won bragging rights as Lyon beat Toulouse 25-19 in the Top 14.

5. His first two France caps were tough losses. He debuted in November 2018 in a shocking loss at home to Fiji, before coming off the bench as Les Bleus blew a 16-0 lead to lose to Wales in February 2019.

6. Marchand sustained a cruciate injury in the 2019 defeat to Wales that ended his season, though he did end it a Top 14 champion with Toulouse.

7. His third cap brought his first win, a memorable 24-17 victory over England in the 2020 Six Nations, and France would win seven of his subsequent eight internationals.

8. Marchand is an ambassador for Petit Coeur de Beurre, a charity supporting sufferers of heart disease.

9. Marchand was captain when Toulouse won the European Champions Cup in May 2021, but was suspended for the final after foul play against Bordeaux-Begles in the semis.

Marchand appeared fortunate to avoid being sent off against Bordeaux for a shoulder charge to the head of Romain Buros, with Brian O’Driscoll labelling it “the reddest of red cards” on BT Sport.

10. He finally featured as a player in a title-winning victory in June 2021, as Toulouse beat La Rochelle to win the Top 14 under his leadership.

