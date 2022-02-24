From leadership to lecturer roles, find out more about the Scotland captain

Ten things you should know about Rachel Malcolm

1. Rachel Malcolm was born on 23 May 1991 in Glasgow, Scotland. She stands at 5ft 7in (1.7m) and weighs 13st 1lb (83kg).

2. She plays for Allianz Premier 15s club Loughborough Lightning and has previously competed for Lichfield.

3. Malcolm won her first cap for Scotland against Spain in 2016 and made her first start in 2017 against Ireland.

4. She was first named captain for Scotland ahead of the 2020 Six Nations after taking the skipper role on-field during the team’s 2019 tour of South Africa.

5. Malcolm played in the side who beat Ireland in the 2021 Rugby World Cup qualifiers in the last minute. It meant Ireland couldn’t qualify and bagged Scotland a place in the final qualifying event.

Malcolm told The Scotsman of the achievement: “The heart, the passion, the work that has been put in by every one of the players in the wider squad over the last few months meant we believed we could do that.

“The way that the girls worked through the phases and kept their cool at the end also means that we can look forward to the future with confidence.”

6. Alongside playing rugby, Malcolm is a lecturer in applied sports science at Nottingham Trent University.

7. Her younger brother, James, is a rugby player and her older brother, Donald, played the sport for Scotland U19.

8. Malcolm represented Scotland in hockey at U17, U18 and U21 levels.

9. When preparing to play a match, Malcolm listens to music by Chase and Status.

10. Malcolm is in a relationship with former England prop Justine Lucas.

