Get to know more about the Munster fans' favourite

Who is Simon Zebo: Ten things you should know about the Ireland back



Simon Zebo is known for being one of rugby’s characters and is a fans’ favourite in Ireland and particularly Munster.

Ten things you should know about Simon Zebo

1. Simon Zebo was born on 16 March 1990 in Cork, Ireland. He stands at 6ft 3in (1.91m) and weighs 15st 4lb (98kg).

2. Zebo played for Munster from 2010-18 and then moved to French side Racing 92. He returned to the Irish club in 2021, taking a salary cut to do so.

3. He made his debut for Ireland in 2012 against New Zealand and went on to win the 2015 Six Nations title.

4. His won 35 caps, scoring nine tries, for Ireland between 2012 and 2017, but then wasn’t involved in the national set-up until being recalled in the autumn of 2021.

5. He is versatile because he can play on the wing and at full-back.

He also toured Australia with the British & Irish Lions in 2013.

6. He was close to former Munster No 8 and coach Anthony Foley, who died in 2016. Zebo wrote about him on social media, saying: “Some incredible memories with an incredible man that will never be forgotten… Heroes Get Remembered, But Legends Never Die.”

7. Zebo comes from an athletic family as his dad, Arthur, was a runner and missed out on competing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics due to a broken leg. His sister, Jessika, has represented Ireland in hurdles.

8. Zebo is married to his childhood sweetheart Elvira Fernandez and the couple have three children.

9. He played hurling for Blackrock GAA and association football for Avondale United as a kid.

10. Zebo suffered racist abuse when Racing 92 played Ulster in 2019 but he said it didn’t affect him as he grew up hearing similar hate, telling the Irish Times: “It’s water off a duck’s back. I’d be bulletproof with that stuff. I dealt with that all my life growing up with children and teenagers and stuff.”

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.