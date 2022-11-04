Rugby World magazine’s December 2022 edition contents

The November Internationals are upon us and the latest issue of Rugby World magazine is packed with exclusive interviews and in-depth analysis with the stars involved.

Plus, we speak to a couple of Red Roses chasing World Cup glory in New Zealand and assess Portugal’s chances of reaching the men’s global showpiece next year.

What’s inside Rugby World magazine’s December 2022 edition?

1. The November Internationals

With a blockbuster series of Tests in Europe this month, RW columnist Stephen Jones highlights the questions we need answered less than a year from the World Cup

2. Maro Itoje and Ardie Savea exclusive

Ahead of the match at Twickenham, we spoke to the England and New Zealand stars about progress, mental health and the need for change in rugby

3. Portugal

The Final Qualification Tournament for France 2023 takes place in Dubai this month – and Portugal are eager to book their place

4. Sam Skinner

Scotland have endured plenty of highs and lows in recent years, so the second-row is craving consistency this autumn, as Tom English reports

5. Wales v Australia

Wales take on the Wallabies in Cardiff this month – their 25th meeting this century. We reflect on five cracking matches the two sides have played over the past two decades

6. Tadhg Beirne

Are the Ireland lock/back-row’s talents overshadowed by the ‘versatility’ tag? Stuart Barnes certainly thinks so as he analyses Beirne’s incredible skill-set

7. Red Roses

Emily Scarratt reflects on her career to date in the ‘My life in pictures’ feature while Rosie Galligan tells her incredible story of recovering from meningitis and serious injury to play in this World Cup

8. Ange Capuozzo

He’s dazzled with his running style and match-winning intervention against Wales. We get to know Italy’s new star

9. The best starter play ever

In the Analyst, Sean Holley breaks down a brilliant All Blacks move from the archives

10. Felipe Contepomi

After myriad achievements in Europe, as both a player and a coach, he tells us why he is now focused on helping his beloved Pumas succeed

Plus, there’s all this…

Inside the mind of… Wales hooker Ken Owens

Mark Evans on the need to overhaul Premiership Rugby

A debate on time-wasting

Props Eroni Mawi (Fiji) and Ntuthuko Mchunu (South Africa)

Jamie Farndale on improving rugby’s sustainability

Wales’ new tackle machine Alex Callender

Downtime with Australia back-row Pete Samu

The Secret Player on mauls

Malakai Fekitoa talks Munster and Tonga

Rising Stars Harri O’Connor and Alex Soroka

Club Hero Billy Twelvetrees

Australia sevens star Maddison Levi

Team of the Month and grass-roots club news

