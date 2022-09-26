Rugby World November 2022 Edition Contents

The best women’s teams in the world have descended on New Zealand for the Rugby World Cup – and we have everything you need to know.

The new issue of Rugby World magazine not only features in-depth guides to all the teams taking part but comes with a FREE World Cup magazine packed with exclusive interviews and a pull-out wallchart.

1. FREE World Cup magazine – plus pull-out wallchart

We teamed up with TUDOR to bring you the stories of four players – one from each of the best women’s teams on the planet – who are ‘Born to Dare’. Read exclusive interviews with England playmaker Helena Rowland, Black Ferns captain Ruahei Demant, Canada skipper Sophie de Goede and France lock Madoussou Fall.

Plus, there is a pull-out wallchart so you can keep track of matches and fill in the results.

2. Team guides

We have everything you need to know about the 12 teams competing in New Zealand, with our detailed team guides. There are historical facts, current form guides, coach profiles and more…

3. Hannah Botterman

The England prop talks nights out, summer holidays and, er, shewees!

4. Wayne Smith

He is one of rugby’s greatest minds. Who better to pick his brain than Giselle Mather, another progressive coach. We got them together as the Kiwi prepares to guide the Black Ferns at the World Cup.

5. Christine Belisle

From figure skater to tighthead – the Scotland player has had an interesting sporting journey.

6. Brian O’Driscoll

“People have woken up to the realisation there is life after rugby.” The Ireland legend discusses retirement and his new documentary, After The Roar.

7. Alisha Butchers

The Bristol back-rower has been Wales’ standout performer in 2022 – she tells her story.

8. England expects

“The Red Roses must deliver at this World Cup.” Stephen Jones argues that there can be no excuses for England – they have to lift the trophy at Eden Park in November.

9. Regen Grace

The latest athlete to switch from league to union, could Regan Grace become a star? RW’s Alan Dymock finds out more about the Welsh winger.

10. Rory Darge

Once a keen boxer; now he’s impressing on the rugby field. But it hasn’t all been plain sailing, as the Glasgow and Scotland flanker explains to Tom English.

Plus, there’s all this…

Jess Breach’s tips on how to present the ball

Sean Holley on why England should recall Zach Mercer

Should rugby replace draws with a golden point? A debate

Club hero: Stormers back Damian Willemse

Alan Gilpin on the future of Rugby World Cups

Rising Stars Fin Baxter and Grace Kemp

The Secret Player on financial uncertainty in rugby

Inside the mind of… Springbok Women’s scrum-half Rumandi Potgieter

Rugby World magazine’s November 2022 edition is on sale from 27 September to 31 October 2022.

