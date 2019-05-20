Rugby World’s Life After Rugby Special
It’s the time of year when many professional players hang up their boots – but retirement can be challenging and in Rugby World’s July 2019 issue we focus on life after rugby.
As well as interviews with Jonny Wilkinson, Brad Barritt and Dave Attwood about their post-rugby careers, we speak to players about the trials of transition.
Plus, we celebrate grass-roots league winners in our champions special. Here are a dozen reasons to pick up a copy of Rugby World’s Life After Rugby Special…
Jonny Wilkinson
As the England icon reaches a milestone birthday – 40 – we caught up with him to discuss healthy living, the World Cup and why he’s happier now than when he was playing
Trials of Transition
In this eight-page special, we focus on the challenges players face when entering ‘life after rugby’. As well as talking to those who help pros with their transition, we have seven case studies on how different players found the experience
Dave Attwood
The Bath lock explains why he’s going back to the classroom to study law – and why he’s excited about his move from Bath to Bristol
Brad Barritt
“I’ve always been aware rugby has a limited lifespan.” The Saracens captain has prepared for retirement by setting up his own coffee business but, as he tells Rugby World, he’s not hanging up his boots yet
Crusaders Analysis
The New Zealand Super Rugby franchise are masters of attacking off lineouts – and Sean Holley explains how your team could do the same
Injury Crisis
Former England fly-half Stuart Barnes reveals why he thinks “rugby is more dangerous than ever”. Plus, Sam Peters assesses the law changes being proposed to try to make the game safer
RGC 1404
In his latest Welcome To My Club feature, RW’s Alan Dymock heads to North Wales to meet a club delighted to discuss their progress and ambition
Global Rapid Rugby
We report on how Hong Kong are hoping their South China Tigers side can help a new format of the game catch alight in Asia
Twickenham Turmoil
Is the RFU fit for purpose? Stephen Jones assess the state of play after budget cuts and the departure of senior figures could have damaging ramifications for the community game
What it’s like to… Play Rugby on Everest
England centurion Tamara Taylor explains the challenges of a record-breaking climb in aid of the Wooden Spoon charity
Champions Special
We celebrate grass-roots league winners in our clubs section. Plus, we reveal our Team of the Year
All Blacks
Wasps playmaker Jimmy Gopperth selects his New Zealand back-line for the World Cup – and it includes Ma’a Nonu!
PLUS, THERE’S ALL THIS…
- How to hand off by Jess Breach
- Spotlight on USA fly-half AJ MacGinty
- Inside the mind of James Horwill
- Debate: Is Warren Gatland the right man to lead the 2021 Lions?
- Mark Evans on taking matches to new venues
- Downtime with France prop Uini Atonio
- Rising Stars Matteo Moscardi and Scott Penny
- U20 World Championship preview
