Rugby World’s Life After Rugby Special

It’s the time of year when many professional players hang up their boots – but retirement can be challenging and in Rugby World’s July 2019 issue we focus on life after rugby.

As well as interviews with Jonny Wilkinson, Brad Barritt and Dave Attwood about their post-rugby careers, we speak to players about the trials of transition.

Plus, we celebrate grass-roots league winners in our champions special. Here are a dozen reasons to pick up a copy of Rugby World’s Life After Rugby Special…

Jonny Wilkinson

As the England icon reaches a milestone birthday – 40 – we caught up with him to discuss healthy living, the World Cup and why he’s happier now than when he was playing

Trials of Transition

In this eight-page special, we focus on the challenges players face when entering ‘life after rugby’. As well as talking to those who help pros with their transition, we have seven case studies on how different players found the experience

Dave Attwood

The Bath lock explains why he’s going back to the classroom to study law – and why he’s excited about his move from Bath to Bristol

Brad Barritt

“I’ve always been aware rugby has a limited lifespan.” The Saracens captain has prepared for retirement by setting up his own coffee business but, as he tells Rugby World, he’s not hanging up his boots yet

Crusaders Analysis

The New Zealand Super Rugby franchise are masters of attacking off lineouts – and Sean Holley explains how your team could do the same

Injury Crisis

Former England fly-half Stuart Barnes reveals why he thinks “rugby is more dangerous than ever”. Plus, Sam Peters assesses the law changes being proposed to try to make the game safer

RGC 1404

In his latest Welcome To My Club feature, RW’s Alan Dymock heads to North Wales to meet a club delighted to discuss their progress and ambition

Global Rapid Rugby

We report on how Hong Kong are hoping their South China Tigers side can help a new format of the game catch alight in Asia

Twickenham Turmoil

Is the RFU fit for purpose? Stephen Jones assess the state of play after budget cuts and the departure of senior figures could have damaging ramifications for the community game

What it’s like to… Play Rugby on Everest

England centurion Tamara Taylor explains the challenges of a record-breaking climb in aid of the Wooden Spoon charity

Champions Special

We celebrate grass-roots league winners in our clubs section. Plus, we reveal our Team of the Year

All Blacks

Wasps playmaker Jimmy Gopperth selects his New Zealand back-line for the World Cup – and it includes Ma’a Nonu!

PLUS, THERE’S ALL THIS…

How to hand off by Jess Breach

Spotlight on USA fly-half AJ MacGinty

Inside the mind of James Horwill

Debate: Is Warren Gatland the right man to lead the 2021 Lions?

Mark Evans on taking matches to new venues

Downtime with France prop Uini Atonio

Rising Stars Matteo Moscardi and Scott Penny

U20 World Championship preview

