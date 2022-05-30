Rugby World July 2022 Issue Contents

Rugby World’s Global Issue takes you from Copenhagen to Canada and Mumbai to Madagascar, shining a spotlight on countries and players less known for their rugby feats.

There are big-name interviews, too, with the likes of Charles Piutau, Duane Vermeulen and Michael Cheika featured, and we celebrate grass-roots league winners in our 17-page champions section.

1. Tonga – Charles Piutau

The former All Black has made the big switch to Tonga. He talks about honouring his heritage, the new eligibility rules and nurturing Pacific Islands talent with RW’s Alan Dymock

2. Netherlands

13 June marks the 40th anniversary of the first-ever women’s Test match – Netherlands v France. We talk to some of those who played in the game in Utrecht and find out about women’s rugby in the country now

3. Argentina – Michael Cheika

Rugby has taken the Australian around the world and across codes. The new Pumas coach reflects on key points on his journey in ‘My Life In Pictures’

4. Canada

We take a deep dive into the fall of Canadian rugby and look at what needs to change to revive their fortunes

5. New Zealand – Phillipa Love

Ahead of the Pacific Four Series, the Black Ferns prop talks coaches, contracts and the World Cup

6. Japan

The Brave Blossoms have a new defence coach for their upcoming Tests against Uruguay and France – John Mitchell. He discusses his plans for the side

7. South Africa – Duane Vermeulen

From his cooking to tidiness, get to know the Ulster and Springboks No 8

8. France v England

Talented French youngsters are progressing to the French team thanks to their pathway system, but the same is not true in England. Rugby World reports on the differing approaches

9. Georgia – Davit Niniashvili

The teenage wing, who was part of Lyon’s European Challenge Cup-winning team, is making waves across Europe. We get to know him

10. Madagascar

Their women’s team have qualified for the Sevens World Cup and there are plans for pro leagues too. Find out about rugby on the island

11. India – Keagen Faria

Born in Mumbai, raised in Hamilton and enjoying a professional career in Japan – the Shizuoka Blue Revs full-back/wing is on an unusual rugby journey

12. Denmark

Rugby World travels to Copenhagen to get a taste of what a local derby is like at Frederiksberg

13. Italy – Michele Lamaro

There’s no doubting the passion the back-rower has for representing his country. He talks captaincy, carpentry and competitiveness

14. Rugby World Cup

We now know the hosts for all World Cups up until 2033, but how do the organisers ensure those events are the best they can be? Stephen Jones assesses the future of the men’s and women’s tournaments

15. Champions section

Our 17-page grass-roots special celebrates 112 league champions across the country – and we reveal our Team of the Year

Plus, there’s all this…

Ospreys coach Toby Booth on summer rugby

Club hero Dan Cole

A debate on the Black Ferns coaching team

Analysis of Harlequins centre Andre Esterhuizen

The Secret Player on the international mix in pro teams

Inside the mind of… Saracens scrum-half Aled Davies

A rant on kit clashes in rugby

Rising Stars Molly Wakely and Tane Edmed

Tips on how to set up a mual quickly from Gloucester’s Lewis Ludlow

A preview of the International Mixed Ability Rugby Tournament in Cork

