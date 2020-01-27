Free Six Nations wallchart with Rugby World’s new issue

The 2020 Six Nations is upon us and the latest issue of Rugby World magazine has all you need to celebrate the championship.

As well as a free Six Nations wallchart featuring all the men’s and women’s fixtures, the bumper 132-page issue features exclusive interviews with big-name players, predictions on who will win and strong opinion on rugby’s major issues.

Here are 15 reasons to pick up a copy of the March 2020 issue of Rugby World magazine…

Free Six Nations wallchart

Keep track of all the fixtures with our double-sided wallchart. It features details of the games in the men’s and women’s championships, including TV information, and you can fill in results as the tournaments progresses

Who will win the Six Nations?

Post-World Cup, there is plenty of change amongst the championship’s teams. Stuart Barnes runs the rule over all the contenders before making his predictions

England fly-half George Ford

The playmaker has reached new heights in the English realm, but – as he tells RW’s Alan Pearey – he’s not stopping there

France wing Damian Penaud

He may be laid-back and quiet off the pitch, but he knows how to make an impact when he crosses the whitewash. We find out more about him

Stephen Jones on the new coaching teams

“The Six Nations is under new management and that is exciting.” Our columnist gives his verdict on the back-room shake-ups

Ireland full-back Jordan Larmour

The Leinster man is a player who can get spectators on their feet in excitement. Get to know Ireland’s entertainer

Italy’s back row

Why the loose forwards are so crucial to the Azzurri’s championship ambitions

University rugby in South Africa

A dozen of the Springboks’ World Cup-winning squad came through the Varsity Cup or Shield. Can South Africa’s university game show us the stars of the future?

Wales coach Wayne Pivac

“I’m not one for a team of robots.” The new head man gives us an insight into his philosophy. Can he deliver the attacking style many Welsh fans are yearning for

Mark Evans on club finances

“Clubs spending the CVC money on salaries hasten their own demise.” The CEO of Global Rapid Rugby assesses how Premiership and Pro14 clubs should use the influx of money from CVC

Behind the scenes at London Irish

RW’s Alan Dymock is allowed a glimpse of life with the Exiles as he spends the day at the club ahead of the second half of the season

World Cup winner Katy Daley-Mclean

From Rio to Rotorua, the England fly-half reflects on the highs and lows of more than a decade at the top of the game

Super Rugby preview

This is the last year of Super Rugby in its current format but who will lift the trophy? We have the lowdown on all the teams, including players to watch

Spotlights on Tom Curry and Dillon Lewis

Resetting post-World Cup, the England flanker and the Wales prop look at what is next on their agendas

The making of Jonny Gray

The Scotland lock always tops the tackle charts, but where does his work ethic come from? Tom English spoke to those who know him best to assess his rise up rugby’s ranks and look at what’s to come

Plus, there’s all this…

Rising stars Louis Rees-Zammit and Connor Boyle

Ireland Women’s full-back Eimear Considine on cracking codes

Defining Six Nations tries

Downtime with Italy’s Jayden Hayward

Sam Warburton’s tips on managing the referee

Sean Holley analyses Scotland’s attacking creativity

Sam Harrison on leaving rugby in his prime

Inside the mind of Wales Women’s lock Gwen Crabb

Henry Purdy on his rugby journey across hemispheres

Should Scotland have a third pro team? A debate

Paul Grayson on the box kick

Club Hero: Northampton’s Taqele Naiyaravoro

Charity Williams on swapping gymnastics for sevens

Grass-roots club news

The March 2020 issue of Rugby World magazine is on sale until 2 March 2020.

